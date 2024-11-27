Angel Reese fiercely defends her poor shooting percentage in online debate with X user

WNBA star Angel Reese was not having it on Tuesday.

The Chicago Sky rookie went out of her way to respond to a user with less than 300 followers on X after he mocked her for missing layups.

Reese brought up her 39% shooting percentage as something to brag about in her impassioned clapback to the fan.

"Do you realize I got drafted seventh in my class while ‘missing layups’ as a ROOKIE shooting 39% on the year and was STILL an All-Star and that was the worst you’ll ever see me?" Reese wrote. "Or you just laid up with your dog at home hating Adam?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reese's response drew mixed responses on social media. Some fans praised her for standing up for herself, taking pride in her performance and expressing confidence about her future.

"[Angel Reese] = leader + competitor + great teammate …scary her best is yet to come!" one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some critics on social media mocked her even further for boasting about shooting 39%.

"I’m really not trying to hate at all but 39% as a post player is absurd work," a critical user wrote in response.

Reese's shooting ability was not considered a strength of her game going into the WNBA after her championship college career at LSU. At 6 feet, 3-inches tall, Reese was considered a premier defender and rebounder. She lived up to that reputation as a rookie, while proving the doubters of her shooting ability very right.

She averaged 13.1 rebounds per game in 2024 and became the first player in WNBA history with three consecutive 20-plus rebound games. Reese at one point even broke the WNBA single-season assist record on Sept. 1. However, season-ending wrist surgery a few weeks later prevented her from holding the record, as eventual MVP A'ja Wilson broke the record for herself on Sept. 11.

INSIDE CAITLIN CLARK AND ANGEL REESE'S IMPACT ON MEN'S BASKETBALL

As a shooter, Reese did not just shoot 39% from the field, but also shot 18.8% from 3-point range and just 73.6% at the free-throw line. She missed layups on multiple occasions in her first year.

However, the injury and the poor shooting has not stopped Reese from putting herself out there this year as a young pro sports star.

Her willingness to engage directly with low-profile social media users is resemblent to the infamous habits of NBA veteran superstar Kevin Durant.

In addition to frequent feisty social media exchanges with fans, Reese has become a podcast host and is even starting to make her name in the hip-hop industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese recently made an appearance on "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out," a sketch comedy and battle rap improv show.

She launched her own podcast "Unapolagetically Angel" before she was even done with her rookie season and has kept releasing episodes every week, even after her WNBA season ended early due to a wrist injury in early September.

The podcast has stirred controversy multiple times, including the very first episode when she spoke out against fans of rival player Caitlin Clark, alleging they had sent her death threats and made explicit AI images of her and sent them to her family. In her most recent episode, Reese interviewed the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about their past relationship. This interview brought about a flurry of criticism , particularly from fans of Kelce's new girlfriend, Taylor Swift.