Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstong seen ripping into teammate after scoring game-tying run

Pete Crow-Armstrong scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning in what was a thrilling comeback win for his Chicago Cubs on Monday night, but it wasn't necessarily a smooth sequence.

As the Cubs trailed the visiting Cincinnati Reds 4-3 in the final frame, Crow-Armstrong led things off with a triple. Nico Hoerner then stepped to the plate with one out and hit a fly ball to left field.

With Crow-Armstrong being among the fastest players in baseball, he was sent to home plate on what turned into a sacrifice fly and crossed the dish standing, but he should have gotten down and slid as he was nearly thrown out.

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In that scenario, the player in the on-deck circle is responsible for telling the runner whether to slide into home or cross standing. The player in this situation was Matt Shaw, who, according to PCA's reaction in the dugout, didn't fulfill his duties.

The broadcast caught Crow-Armstrong getting animated in the dugout with Shaw, letting him know his signaling wasn't nearly good enough, which nearly led to a disaster on the play.

By no means was PCA being disrespectful or over-the-top with Shaw; he was simply letting the second-year player know he needs to be bolder in that situation.

Shaw didn't get an opportunity at the plate to potentially win the game after PCA knotted things up, as Michael Conforto stepped in to pinch-hit for him.

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That turned out to be the correct move from Chicago manager Craig Counsell.

Conforto launched a fastball to left-center field for the walk-off home run to extend the Cubs' winning streak to six games with a 5-4 victory. It was certainly an opportune time for Conforto to hit his first long ball of the season.

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Dating back to April 14, the Cubs have won 16 of their last 19 games, yet surprisingly only hold a two-game lead in the National League Central standings.