Guardians fan tossed from game for heckling Red Sox's Jarren Duran, who revealed past suicide attempt

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Cleveland Guardians fan was ejected from Sunday’s game after heckling Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, who had been open about a suicide attempt three years ago.

The team said the fan said "something inappropriate" toward Duran after he flew out in the seventh inning of a 13-3 victory over the Guardians. He was at the top of the dugout and glared at the fan as the rest of the inning continued. He was then ushered away as baseball personnel and Progressive Field security handled the situation.

The fan tried to make an escape by running up the aisle, but he was caught and removed from the stadium.

"We are aware of the situation that took place during today’s game between a fan and one of the Red Sox players that violated our fan conduct policy," the Guardians said in a statement after the game. "We recognize the gravity of the behavior at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature.

"We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation. We have identified the fan in question and will work with Major League Baseball regarding next steps. We strive to provide the best experience to visiting players and fans, and that fell short today."

Duran, whose suicide attempt was revealed in the Netflix documentary "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox," talked about the incident.

"The fans just said something inappropriate. I’m just happy that the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it for me," he said.

"When you open yourself up like that, you also open yourself up to the enemies. But I have a good support staff around me, teammates, coaches. There were fans that were supporting me, so that was awesome."

Duran was 4-for-6 with an RBI. On Saturday, he stole home in a wild scene,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.