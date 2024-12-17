Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SMU Mustangs

SMU head coach laments timing of transfer window after player enters portal as CFP looms

'People are bombarding our roster... and we're trying to focus on the playoff'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

While teams are vying for a national championship against 11 others, many college football players, including those in the College Football Playoff, are on the hunt for new schools.

The transfer portal opened up last week, several days before the 12-team College Football Playoff, and the timing has led to skepticism.

Earlier this week, Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula said he was put in an "impossible" situation to enter the portal, following Drew Allar's announcement to return next season, when the team has bigger things to focus on. Even head coach James Franklin said the quarterback was in a "no-win" situation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rhett Lashlee

Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee looks on from the field during a stoppage in play against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. (Amber Searls-Imagn Images)

Well, the head coach that will be opposite Franklin in Rhett Lashlee took it a step further, calling the timing "terrible."

"I feel so awful for our kids and kids around the country," the SMU head coach said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "There's no other sport at all that has free agency in the season. It's sad. It's terrible. You hear the story about their backup quarterback saying, 'I don't have a choice.' That's wrong. That's unacceptable. That's not OK. He shouldn't have to make that decision.'"

Rhett Lashlee and Dabo Swinney

Head coach Rhett Lashlee, left, of the SMU Mustangs and head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers speak before the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

PENN STATE'S JAMES FRANKLIN POINTS OUT BIG TRANSFER PORTAL PROBLEM AS PLAYER ENTERS DESPITE UPCOMING CFP GAME

"The real easy thing is you don't have a transfer portal in December. That's the real easy answer, and it solves all the problems," Lashlee added. "Why in the world would we put kids in a position where they've got to decide, ‘Do I transfer or play in the playoff? Do I transfer or play my bowl game?…' People are bombarding our roster, trying to pick people off our roster, and we're trying to focus on the playoff. So yeah, it's real easy – don't have a transfer portal in December. Go to the spring."

Lashlee, who defended NIL money and transferring, finds himself in a similar scenario with his backup quarterback in Preston Stone, admitting it's a "juggling act" at the moment. Stone entered the portal last week, but will stay with the team through their playoff run.

Rhett Lashlee on sideline

Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee stands on the sideline during the Stanford Cardinal game at Stanford Stadium. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mustangs will head to Happy Valley for a noon contest on Saturday, with the winner facing third-seeded Boise State and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.