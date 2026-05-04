OutKick

OnlyFans model interrupts play at World Snooker Championship in Britain

Sasha Swan entered the playing area during Shaun Murphy's match against Wu Yize before being held by the referee

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

An OnlyFans model was revealed to be the person who interrupted the World Snooker Championship on Sunday in the United Kingdom.

Sasha Swan came down from the stands and entered the area where Shaun Murphy was competing against Wu Yize. Referee Rob Spencer was able to keep Swan from going any further, pinning her against the barrier before security swarmed.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Referee Rob Spencer stopping a protester crossing barriers at snooker final

Referee Rob Spencer stops a protester who crossed barriers during the World Snooker Championship final between England's Shaun Murphy and China's Wu Yize at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, Britain, on May 3, 2026. (Andrew Boyers/Reuters)

Protester crossing barriers stopped by referee Rob Spencer at snooker final

Referee Rob Spencer stops a protester who crosses barriers during the World Snooker Championship final between England's Shaun Murphy and China's Wu Yize at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, Britain, on May 3, 2026. (Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters)

She was heard yelling, "Who f---ing pays for their TV license anyway?" in an apparent shot at the BBC, which was broadcasting the tournament and reaps the benefits of the TV license fee, according to Give Me Sport.

Swan revealed herself to be the snooker intruder in a video posted to her X account.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

"So, if you’re watching this, I just got kicked out of snooker for streaking there. So, here we are," she said. "It didn’t go the way I wanted to because I would have loved it to have been my actual t---es out in the place, but I still got kicked out."

Separately, Murphy was also upset with another disruption during his championship match as a phone began to ring as he missed a shot.

England's Shaun Murphy and China's Wu Yize playing snooker at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

England's Shaun Murphy and China's Wu Yize compete during the evening session of the World Snooker Championship final at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, Britain, on May 3, 2026. (Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters)

"Make sure your phones are on silent or switched off. Don't be the person that has to be thrown out," he said in frustration, via Sky Sports.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Wu held a 10-7 lead when the first day of the World Championship came to an end.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue