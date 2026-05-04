OnlyFans model interrupts play at World Snooker Championship in Britain

An OnlyFans model was revealed to be the person who interrupted the World Snooker Championship on Sunday in the United Kingdom.

Sasha Swan came down from the stands and entered the area where Shaun Murphy was competing against Wu Yize. Referee Rob Spencer was able to keep Swan from going any further, pinning her against the barrier before security swarmed.

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She was heard yelling, "Who f---ing pays for their TV license anyway?" in an apparent shot at the BBC, which was broadcasting the tournament and reaps the benefits of the TV license fee, according to Give Me Sport.

Swan revealed herself to be the snooker intruder in a video posted to her X account.

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"So, if you’re watching this, I just got kicked out of snooker for streaking there. So, here we are," she said. "It didn’t go the way I wanted to because I would have loved it to have been my actual t---es out in the place, but I still got kicked out."

Separately, Murphy was also upset with another disruption during his championship match as a phone began to ring as he missed a shot.

"Make sure your phones are on silent or switched off. Don't be the person that has to be thrown out," he said in frustration, via Sky Sports.

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Wu held a 10-7 lead when the first day of the World Championship came to an end.