Ole Miss football players arrested on DUI charges, marking third incident in two weeks

It certainly hasn’t been the best two-week stretch for the Ole Miss football team with law enforcement, as two Rebels were arrested over the weekend on DUI charges.

Heading into his first official season as the head coach, Pete Golding has obviously gotten familiar with the police departments over recent weeks, thanks to three of his players being arrested on different charges.

On Sunday morning, 18-year-old quarterback Rees Wise was arrested on charges of driving under the influence by Oxford, Mississippi, police after being pulled over.

In addition, Wise was charged with reckless driving, according to the Clarion Ledger, which first reported Clarion Ledger, who first reported the arrest.

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The freshman quarterback from Austin, Texas, is in his first semester at Ole Miss, where he is down on the depth chart, signing with the Rebels as a three-star recruit.

But, that wasn’t the final off-field problem early Sunday morning for the Ole Miss football team.

Freshman running back Damarius Yates was also arrested on DUI charges on May 3, which was the same day as Rees Wise was cited for the same offense, according to the Clarion Ledger. The four-star from De Kalb, Mississippi, was ranked as the ninth best running back of the 2026 class before arriving in Oxford.

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Yates was also charged with reckless driving and speeding, according to the Clarion Ledger, and confirmed by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.

It should be noted that any underage driver arrested for DUI if their BAC is above 0.02%, compared to the legal limit for drivers 21 years old or over.

Both players bonded out. Ole Miss had not responded to a request for comment as of publishing.

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An interesting few weeks for Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding

As previously mentioned, the arrests of the two freshmen come at a busy time, as the Rebels recently concluded spring practice.

But, they also come on the heels of Ole Miss offensive lineman Carius Curne's being arrested on April 25 by Arkansas State Police for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, improper passing, reckless driving, fleeing on foot and speeding.

Luckily for Curne, he was able to resolve a number of the charges, and pleaded "no contest" to the speeding, reckless driving and fleeing on foot accusations.

After transferring from LSU this past portal cycle, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle is fighting for a starting position at Ole Miss for the 2026 season.

Clearly, this has been a learning-on-the-job situation for head coach Pete Golding, who enters his first season as head coach. That follows the tumultuous exit of Lane Kiffin accepting the LSU job before the Rebels' College Football Playoff run this past year.

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Expectations are high in Oxford, with the return of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, who decided to remain at Ole Miss after multiple schools tried to lure them away from the Rebels.

In the case of Chambliss, he sued the NCAA in a Mississippi court, arguing that one of his seasons at Ferris State should not have counted toward his eligibility clock.

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He ended up winning his case, and subsequently the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA's appeal.

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As we enter "talkin' season", you can expect Ole Miss to be ranked within the top 15 headed into next season, with high expectations of another CFP appearance.

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