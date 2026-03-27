Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss eligible for sixth college season after NCAA's appeal denied by judge

Chambliss sued the NCAA earlier this year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is eligible for a sixth season of college football after a Mississippi judge denied an NCAA appeal.

The NCAA formally rejected his request for a sixth year of eligibility Jan. 9 because he and his team could not provide evidence he had an "incapacitating injury or illness" when he did not play for Division II Ferris State in 2022 because of apparent respiratory issues.

Chambliss then sued the NCAA, and a judge ruled last month that the NCAA "operated in bad faith" by trying to keep Chambliss ineligible for next season, a decision the NCAA appealed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Trinidad Chambliss celebrates

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026. (IMAGN)

The NCAA argued Chambliss "exhausted his eligibility" to play Division I football since he had already played four seasons in a five-year period.

Ole Miss came within a quarter of advancing to the College Football Playoff championship game, losing a 31-27 thriller to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 8. 

Trinidad Chambliss warms up

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Nov. 28, 2025. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

FRED HOIBERG TAKES BLAME FOR NEBRASKA HAVING JUST 4 PLAYERS DURING PIVOTAL PLAY

The Rebels’ postseason was mired in controversy when Lane Kiffin opted to take the LSU head coaching job. Athletic director Keith Carter said Kiffin would not be able to coach the team in the playoffs if he left, resulting in a he-said, he-said between Kiffin and players about how the breakup went down in the locker room.

However, several coaches, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., went back and forth between LSU and Ole Miss for the playoff games.

Trinidad Chambliss talks

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss speaks with supporters after a hearing in his lawsuit against the NCAA at Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Miss., Feb. 12, 2026. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rebels and Tigers will meet in Week 3 in Oxford.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue