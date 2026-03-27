Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss eligible for sixth college season after NCAA's appeal denied by judge

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Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is eligible for a sixth season of college football after a Mississippi judge denied an NCAA appeal.

The NCAA formally rejected his request for a sixth year of eligibility Jan. 9 because he and his team could not provide evidence he had an "incapacitating injury or illness" when he did not play for Division II Ferris State in 2022 because of apparent respiratory issues.

Chambliss then sued the NCAA, and a judge ruled last month that the NCAA "operated in bad faith" by trying to keep Chambliss ineligible for next season, a decision the NCAA appealed.

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The NCAA argued Chambliss "exhausted his eligibility" to play Division I football since he had already played four seasons in a five-year period.

Ole Miss came within a quarter of advancing to the College Football Playoff championship game, losing a 31-27 thriller to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 8.

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The Rebels’ postseason was mired in controversy when Lane Kiffin opted to take the LSU head coaching job. Athletic director Keith Carter said Kiffin would not be able to coach the team in the playoffs if he left, resulting in a he-said, he-said between Kiffin and players about how the breakup went down in the locker room.

However, several coaches, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., went back and forth between LSU and Ole Miss for the playoff games.

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The Rebels and Tigers will meet in Week 3 in Oxford.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

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