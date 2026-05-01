Caitlin Clark raises eyebrows with comment on team's AI post that showed her with a distorted hand

Caitlin Clark left a comment on the Indiana Fever's recent social media post, appearing to mock a poor AI image generation.

"New hand alert," Clark wrote in the comment section of a broadcast schedule calendar the team posts on Instagram. The post no longer shows the image of Clark's distorted hand, which was first reported by Front Office Sports.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fever for comment.

Clark's comment prompted joking responses on social media.

"AI gone wild?" one Instagram user wrote in response.

Another user commented, "AI usage is certainly a choice…"

FEVER'S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM SLAMS CRITICS WHO QUESTION TEAMMATE CAITLIN CLARK'S WNBA IMPACT: 'LITERALLY DUMB'

Clark is entering her third WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, carrying massive expectations. Following an injury-plagued 2025 season when she was limited to only 13 games, the 24-year-old superstar is returning to full health with a focus on durability and leading the Fever to a potential 2026 championship.

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Clark and her team will open the 2026 WNBA season against the Dallas Wings on May 9.