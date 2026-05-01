OutKick

Caitlin Clark raises eyebrows with comment on team's AI post that showed her with a distorted hand

Clark wrote 'new hand alert' after the team posted a broadcast schedule with a distorted AI image on Instagram

By Jackson Thompson OutKick
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WNBA champion opens up on Caitlin Clark's impact on the league Video

WNBA champion opens up on Caitlin Clark's impact on the league

Seattle Storm player Lexie Brown spoke about how the WNBA has changed since Caitlin Clark's debut in 2024.

Caitlin Clark left a comment on the Indiana Fever's recent social media post, appearing to mock a poor AI image generation.

"New hand alert," Clark wrote in the comment section of a broadcast schedule calendar the team posts on Instagram. The post no longer shows the image of Clark's distorted hand, which was first reported by Front Office Sports.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fever for comment.

Clark's comment prompted joking responses on social media.

"AI gone wild?" one Instagram user wrote in response.

Another user commented, "AI usage is certainly a choice…"

FEVER'S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM SLAMS CRITICS WHO QUESTION TEAMMATE CAITLIN CLARK'S WNBA IMPACT: 'LITERALLY DUMB'

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark questions delay of game call during basketball game

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark questions a delay of game call against the Dallas Wings during a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on April 30. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire)

Clark is entering her third WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, carrying massive expectations. Following an injury-plagued 2025 season when she was limited to only 13 games, the 24-year-old superstar is returning to full health with a focus on durability and leading the Fever to a potential 2026 championship.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbling basketball during game at Barclays Center

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 25, 2026. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Clark and her team will open the 2026 WNBA season against the Dallas Wings on May 9.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

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