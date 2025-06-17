LeBron James reveals true feelings on ring culture in NBA, how it affects all-time rankings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A large argument as to why most believe Michael Jordan still trumps LeBron James in the all-time rankings if their championship resumes.

Jordan, of course, was undefeated in NBA Finals appearances. James is 4-6.

But James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has constantly proclaimed himself as the greatest of all time.

Well, he made it clear on his "Mind the Game" podcast with Steve Nash that rings should not be the end-all-be-all to the GOAT conversation.

The NBA legends were asked by a listener why "ring culture" is "so much more prevalent in the NBA than in other sports," James said he "wish[ed] I had the answer," but he had a lengthy response.

"I don't know why it's discussed so much in our sport and why it's the end-all-be-all of everything. Like, OK, ‘You weren’t a great player if you never won a championship,’ or ‘If you’ve won one, then you can’t be in the same conversation as this person," James began.

"I don’t know, man, it’s just like you sit here and tell me that Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley and Steve Nash are f---ing, wasn’t unbelievable?" James said. "Like, ‘Oh, they can’t be talked about or discussed with these guys because this guy won one ring or won two rings.' It’s just weird to me."

James mentioned that the conversation does not exist in the same capacity in other sports, name-dropping Dan Marino, who he dubbed "the greatest singer of all-time."

"Barry Bonds never won a World Series, and you can’t sit here and not tell me that he isn’t the greatest baseball player to ever touch a bat," James continued. "I just, I don’t understand where it came from. I don’t know where it started. We have to appreciate more of what guys have been able to accomplish, what guys have been able to do."

James, of course, knew that the question largely surrounds his legacy.

"A ring is a team accomplishment. And if you happen to have a moment where you’re able to share that with your team, that should be discussed. ‘This team was the greatest team,’ or ‘that team.’ You can have those conversations. But trying to nitpick an individual because he was not able to win a team game or a team match, or whatever the case may be, I don’t know where it started, but it’s a long conversation, especially when it comes to me individually. It’s so weird. It’s never enough."

