Canadian beer company buys Sabres fans drinks for saving their anthem after Game 5 mic failure

It's no secret that there has been some friction between the United States and Canada in recent years, and just because the Americans won gold at the Olympics.

Say it with me: USA! USA! USA!

But fortunately, some international fences are being mended, and it's all thanks to Buffalo Sabres fans and beer brand Molson Canadian.

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Game 5 between the Sabres and Boston Bruins was on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, and before the game, the Sabres played both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, as is their tradition.

However, there was a problem with the microphone, and that's when Sabres fans took charge and got to the end of "O Canada."

That act of impromptu karaoke went viral, but unfortunately, the game did not go the Sabres way.

They blew an opportunity to knock the Bruins out of the playoffs, as a slick David Pastrnak goal in OT sent this series back to Boston for Game 6 with the Sabres up 3-2.

SABRES END LONGEST PLAYOFF DROUGHT IN NHL HISTORY, CLINCHING BERTH FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2011

But fear not, because this led to free beer.

Molson Canadian has announced that, as a thank you for singing the anthem when the mic crapped out, they will be giving fans a free round of beer on Friday night when the Sabres and Bruins meet for Game 6.

The free beer will be available at a slew of Buffalo-area bars, with some offering it starting just before or just after puck drop.

Now, the only thing better than free beer is watching your team win its first playoff series in almost 20 years.

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Sabres fans have that opportunity on Friday, but it won't be easy against a Boston team that has some great skill and far more postseason experience than Buffalo does.

If the Sabres can't get the job done, Game 7 will be on Sunday in Buffalo.