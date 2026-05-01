Justin Rose's first tournament with new McLaren-designed clubs has not been stellar

McLaren is one of the biggest names in Formula 1, coming off a 2025 in which they claimed both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

But now, the company isn't just going to be selling road cars on the side.

They're getting into golf.

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Formula 1 is in Miami this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix, and McLaren realized that this was the perfect place to unveil their new venture, McLaren Golf.

The new venture was announced this week and is a partnership with 2013 U.S. Open champ Justin Rose, who also happens to be one of McLaren driver and reigning world champ Lando Norris' golfing buddies.

And honestly, they just look fantastic.

Oh, yeah. I would love to shank a box of Titleists into a pond with those.

But what's really cool is that these are not just standard off-the-rack clubs that the folks at McLaren slapped their logo onto.

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Rose was involved in developing this new set of clubs, which uses Metal Injection Molding, or MIM technology.

He's even using them this weekend in the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, not too far from where the Miami Grand Prix is taking place at the Miami International Autodrome around Hard Rock Stadium.

So, how are these new sticks working out for him? I mean, McLaren had some mojo from last season (not quite as much this season).

*Checks the leaderboard on Saturday afternoon*

Rose is +3 and tied for 64th.

Alright, so not a hot start for the McLaren clubs, but hey, this is why people don't normally switch up their equipment before big tournaments.

And, if ever there was a bunch of people that could develop some upgrades to get those clubs humming, it's the folks at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, United Kingdom, where the F1 team is based.

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So, I'd say not to sleep on these bad boys just yet...

And if they don't work, I have room in my garage for them.