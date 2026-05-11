Lane Kiffin takes shot at Ole Miss, cites racism in recruiting gap with LSU in awkward interview

Lane Kiffin continues to fan the flames surrounding his departure from Ole Miss for LSU.

This time, in an interview with Variety, the Tigers head coach is essentially saying the past racism within the Oxford community was a reason for the recruiting disadvantage during his time at Ole Miss, compared to what he is doing now at LSU.

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It should honestly come as no surprise that Kiffin would continue this kind of schtick, given that he's known for taking shots on social media at opposing schools. But, if folks thought the rhetoric would be toned down over the next 110 days before the season starts, you were sorely mistaken.

Just a few weeks after Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss did his own interview with Variety, it was time for Lane Kiffin to pose for glamorous shots inside Tiger Stadium. In recalling the final few days at Ole Miss, during which he consistently tried to persuade athletic director Keith Carter to let him coach the Rebels in the CFP, you can tell that his exit from Oxford still bothers him.

Kiffin could’ve toned down the rhetoric, but that doesn’t create drama

Things took a turn on Monday. In the interview, Lane discussed the recruiting difficulties he faced in Oxford and tied them to past problems of racism within the state.

"'Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana," Kiffin said to Variety. "Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.'"

Whew, ok, that's going to really add fuel to the already burning fire between the two schools, who will face off on Sept. 19 to start conference play in the SEC.

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It was as if Lane knew that this would not sit well with Ole Miss fans, or anybody that lives in the state, given that he came back to the reporter to mention that what he said were not meant to be shots at those that live in Mississippi.

"I just hope (comments) comes across respectful to Ole Miss ... There are some things that I'm saying that are factual, they're not shots," Kiffin told Variety.

Yea, I don't think folks are going to give him much wiggle room.

Ole Miss vs. LSU did not need any further lighter fluid

But, let's be honest, Kiffin knows exactly what he's doing. While he may have a point to discuss the past when it comes to Mississippi, acting as if this was one of the reasons he left Ole Miss for LSU is not going to sit well. And, I don't think you want to open up the can of worms pertaining to racism between residents of Louisiana compared to Mississippi. It's a no win situation when discussing the history of both.

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One thing is certain: The showdown between Ole Miss and LSU already had enough juice. Now, Kiffin just took the can of gasoline and threw it right into the fire that still burns stemming from his departure for Baton Rouge.

SEC Spring meetings in Florida later this month should be fun, and entertaining.