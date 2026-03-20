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March Madness

Kentucky survives Santa Clara in overtime thriller after Otega Oweh's miracle buzzer-beater

Oweh made a 32 foot 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to force overtime

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Kentucky snagged victory from the jaws of defeat in their 89-84 overtime win against Santa Clara on Friday at the Enterprise Center.

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh made a layup to tie the game at 70-70 with nine seconds left in the second half. Santa Clara quickly hustled down the floor, and Allen Graves drained a 3-pointer with just two seconds left to give them a 73-70 lead.

Kentucky had no timeouts left, so they inbounded the ball to Oweh, who sprinted down the floor and launched a 3-point shot from 32 feet away to try to tie the game and save the Wildcats' season. Thankfully for Oweh, the bank was open, as his shot hit the backboard and went through the net, tying the game at 73-73 and giving Kentucky new life as the buzzer sounded.

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Otega Oweh celebrates

Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) is congratulated by teammates after sinking a basket at the end of regulation to force overtime in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Santa Clara in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 20, 2026. (Jeff Roberson/AP Photo)

Oweh told the CBS broadcast after the game that on the inbound he was trying to get as close as possible to the basket when he shot it.

In overtime, Kentucky took advantage of their new life and moved on.

Oweh, the brother of Washington Commanders defensive end Odafe Oweh, was phenomenal in the win, scoring 35 points while reeling in eight rebounds and dishing seven assists.

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Otega Oweh celebrates

Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) celebrates after making a basket as teammate Kam Williams (3) and Santa Clara's Elijah Mahi (8) watch during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 20, 2026. (Ali Overstreet/AP Photo)

After the game, Oweh said it was the best game he had ever been a part of.

Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen (16 points), forward Mouhamed Dioubate (17 points) and forward Brandon Garrison (10 points) all scored in double figures in the win.

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Brandon Garrison celebrates dunk

Kentucky's Brandon Garrison (10) celebrates after dunking the ball as Santa Clara's Christian Hammond (1) is seen in the background during overtime in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 20, 2026. (Ali Overstreet/AP Photo)

Elijah Mahi led Santa Clara with 20 points in the loss.

Kentucky will play the winner of No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 15 seed Tennessee State in the round of 32.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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