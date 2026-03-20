Kentucky survives Santa Clara in overtime thriller after Otega Oweh's miracle buzzer-beater

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Kentucky snagged victory from the jaws of defeat in their 89-84 overtime win against Santa Clara on Friday at the Enterprise Center.

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh made a layup to tie the game at 70-70 with nine seconds left in the second half. Santa Clara quickly hustled down the floor, and Allen Graves drained a 3-pointer with just two seconds left to give them a 73-70 lead.

Kentucky had no timeouts left, so they inbounded the ball to Oweh, who sprinted down the floor and launched a 3-point shot from 32 feet away to try to tie the game and save the Wildcats' season. Thankfully for Oweh, the bank was open, as his shot hit the backboard and went through the net, tying the game at 73-73 and giving Kentucky new life as the buzzer sounded.

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Oweh told the CBS broadcast after the game that on the inbound he was trying to get as close as possible to the basket when he shot it.

In overtime, Kentucky took advantage of their new life and moved on.

Oweh, the brother of Washington Commanders defensive end Odafe Oweh, was phenomenal in the win, scoring 35 points while reeling in eight rebounds and dishing seven assists.

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After the game, Oweh said it was the best game he had ever been a part of.

Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen (16 points), forward Mouhamed Dioubate (17 points) and forward Brandon Garrison (10 points) all scored in double figures in the win.

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Elijah Mahi led Santa Clara with 20 points in the loss.

Kentucky will play the winner of No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 15 seed Tennessee State in the round of 32.

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