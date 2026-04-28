High school football recruit has wrong hat at commitment ceremony

College football recruiting has gotten a little out of hand these days.

With how much money these kids are making just to take visits, the whole thing has become a giant spectacle.

Even traditions from the pre-NIL days of recruiting that have made their way over to the modern game have gotten bloated and overused.

Take the "hat game," for instance.

A kid announces he's going to commit to a school (probably not even for the last time, mind you), and has a big ceremony at his high school gymnasium.

He usually sits at the center of the gym with four or five hats spread out across a table, and then he'll pretend to put one on before tossing it into the stands and picking the team he actually wants to commit to.

Yawn.

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The theatrics have become so cliche that even I don't watch commitment ceremonies anymore, and I eat, sleep and breathe college football recruiting.

One high school prospect had a fun -- albeit likely unintentional -- twist on the hat game Monday afternoon, however.

De'voun Kendrick is a three-star defensive tackle from the Tampa area who had a commitment ceremony of his own, with his final four schools being Florida, Texas A&M, Louisville and Georgia Tech.

He ended up picking the Gators, but his choice wasn't the newsworthy portion of the ceremony.

Take a look at the hat he chose to represent the Louisville CARDINALS.

Whoops!

Something tells me the St. Louis Cardinals aren't looking to sign a 17-year-old defensive tackle who's never held a baseball bat in his life, but I could be wrong.

I know they're sitting near the bottom of the NL Central right now, but I don't think they're that desperate.

I have to applaud Kendrick for giving me a laugh. These hat game ceremonies have become so tedious lately, it's great to see a little humor being injected into them.

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Again, did he do this intentionally? Probably not.

But it's hilarious either way.

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I don't need my defensive tackles to be Rhodes Scholarship candidates, so I am quite all right with this blunder.

Welcome to Gainesville, De'Voun!