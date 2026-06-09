Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4 preview: Carolina's comeback magic faces a must-win situation

Hockey has been phenomenal this postseason. We’ve seen tons of teams battling to fill up the series slate. We’ve also seen some series sweeps, but that’s not that big of a deal. Even those games at least had some close matchups that give us some fun. Tonight we get Game 4 of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights.

The Hurricanes are going to want to punch themselves in the face. On the one hand, they look like they can battle anyone. On the other, at least in this series, they seem like they like to make games as difficult as possible. Carolina has a great team, but how many times can they find ways to claw back into the series? Maybe it is every game, but maybe it’s never again.

To their credit they don’t seem to ever give up. They were down 4-0 and came back to tie the game. I really don’t know if there are words to describe how crazy it is that a team comes back from that deficit. However, this is also the second time the Hurricanes spoiled the Golden Knights' plans. Even with the heroics and the never-say-die mentality, the team isn't winning the game. They are down 2-1 in the series and need to grab this one or their backs will be against the wall for the remainder of the series.

Even being up in the series, I have to imagine that the Golden Knights are questioning some things. On the one hand, they are dominant. They’ve had two leads in the series of at least three goals. They have had a hat trick from one of their best players, and it was the fastest hat trick ever so maybe that makes it even more impressive. They are getting great contributions from a lot of different folks on the ice.

They still need to be cautious, though. Sure, they won Game 3. However, they have a commanding lead and then bam they lost it. As described, this was not the first time. They’ve had some goals wiped off the board which helps the Hurricanes get back into the games. I suppose a real case could be made they should be up 3-0. Having a lead in the series will need to be sufficient for them.

If I’m the Hurricanes coach, I’d switch the goalie at this point. Frederik Andersen is not cutting it. He was great through three series, but he has been awful in this series. Maybe it is because he is facing a dominant offense. I really don’t know, but it is probably worth taking a shot on a different goalie and seeing if he can stump the Golden Knights.

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What I do know is that the goalies won’t all of a sudden figure it out. They are getting rocked at the moment. Both seem like they are a bit she’ll-shocked. I’m backing the over again. I just think they have no real chance to make a difference here and the defenses are overmatched.