Livvy Dunne gets emotional after Paul Skenes' incredible gesture to baseball kids, Spurs fan beaten & MEAT

Researchers say there's no better way to get your Tuesday morning started in June than settling in for another edition of Screencaps where we check in with the 1A or 1B best pitcher of this generation, Paul Skenes, to see what he's up to off the field. *Ohtani has to be in the best pitcher discussion. Yes, I'm aware that Shohei is 31.

I don't care if Paul and Livvy Dunne pulled off this visit to a local Pittsburgh baseball field as part of some brand campaign or just for some great press, this is how it's done. You know what I love more than anything about the boys surrounding Skenes for autographs? They're not being coached by scumbag parents like at ballparks where the dads pawn off their kids to stand along a rail in order for dad to add to HIS collection.

You know what I'm talking about. Autograph hound dads are the worst. In this case, it appears to be calm. The kids are talking shop with a baseball hero like it's the 1950s in Pittsburgh. This is the America I love. And that's why Livvy is a complete emotional mess. She feels the America 250 emotions. She knows what this moment means to this country, to the youth and to the future of the game.

LIVVY DUNNE REACTS TO VIRAL VIDEO SHOWING HER BEING PROFANE IN CANADA, INDY 500 FANS GONE WILD & MEAT!

And if this moment ends up on a Visa commercial, or something like that, I'm OK with it. The kids had their moment and Livvy and Paul could always use a few extra dollars in their bank accounts. He's making just shy of $1.1 million this season.

Speaking of being a man of the people, look at A-Rod last night at Madison Square Garden seemingly jumping on the Knicks bandwagon. Remember, ARod is part owner in the Timberwolves.

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Rec ball update: The team still has ONE win, but I saw more fight out of the team last night than I'd seen in the past seven weeks

Let's start with the positives...we didn't get run-ruled. I made the opposing team start a new inning at 7:46 so we could get our money's worth. If we were going to lose 21-7, I wanted them to earn their win. If you can't run-rule us in three innings, you better buckle up for a fight.

More positives...we caught more fly balls in the outfield than in any game this season. A 13-year-old who has never played a season of baseball in his life camped out under one in right field and caught the damn ball as I was on pins and needles. It was all in slow-motion. Please catch it...please show me some sort of athletic ability...please help us get out of this inning. And then the kid caught it. I could feel the energy shooting through my body.

SMOKIN' CHARLEY HULL IS BACK TO PROMOTING NICOTINE AFTER GIVING UP THE CIGS, METS BOOTH MESS & STEAK TACOS!

More positives...Screencaps Jr. pitched 2 2/3 and gave up ZERO earned runs. Yes, we had a simple mistake from our first baseman that cost us runs during those innings, but overall, it was a clean outing.

At the plate, Jr. FINALLY started hitting again. He went 3-for-3 (3 RBIs) with a triple over the left fielder's head to the fence, a hard single down the third-base line and another single. Our team had THREE hits. Jr. had all of them. We talked before the game about loading his front foot in order to get his bat going early and he started to pull the ball again. Now I just have to get it through to the other boys.

For the first time in many, many weeks, I went home relaxed. We showed actual fight. That's all I ask.

OutKick T-shirt Manager Olivia G. wants to ask you guys a question

– Olivia G. hit me up on Slack with this simple question: What is one country you don't have a desire to go to?

Kinsey: Simple — Russia. What the hell is there for me to see in Russia? The Kremlin? Chernobyl? Seriously, when I think of Russia, I think of cloudy days, sh-tty Yugo cars burning oil and old ladies, who are probably like 40, in bread lines looking like they're about to die.

Do you ever see Instagram bikini models posting from Russian beaches? Never. I've been at this job since 2007 and I cannot remember a single piece of bikini content from any Russian beach. Sports Illustrated never took their models there for a shoot when Putin was relatively trustworthy.

I've never heard someone say how they had a blowout weekend in Moscow. And for that reason, I'm out, dawg.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Red-blooded Florida Man tells me he's enjoying watching the WNBA & takes a shot at northerners

– Rob M. makes a major revelation: Welcome to summer Joe, we’ve been enjoying summer in Florida for about two months now. A couple thoughts on the LPGA scene.

NELLY KORDA IMPOSSIBLY WINS US WOMEN'S OPEN, JT POSTON FINDS IT AT MEMORIAL, AND TYRRELL HATTON THE FAMILY MAN

I’ve actually watched a few tournaments on the outside TV while working in the yard. It’s good to see an American back on top of the LPGA scene. It’s good for the game, I for one stopped even thinking about the LPGA as a long line of nameless faceless Asian women robotically went up and down the course with no emotion.

We as American sports fans, especially men, need a little more than that from our athletes, we really need more than that from the women. Let’s face it, the WNBA is actually watchable now, the top players in the league are attractive and competitive. I personally will find time to put a Fever game on in the afternoon, it’s fun to watch for many reasons. I pray that the days of the preachy lesbian overlords of the sport are gone, I fear they are not. It won’t be long before CC or Sophie get seriously injured and the league goes back to obscurity again.

The Alphabet Mafia will not stand for straight attractive White girls to dominate their sport, regardless of the success that the new class has brought the league. They just won’t quit, there is no end to the amount you must submit to every single one of their demands. In the meantime, I’ll enjoy watching Nelly play and I’ll unapologetically enjoy her bikini photos, it’s the American way. God Bless America and all the red blooded American men and women who make it what it is……

Kinsey: I caught that dig in the first sentence. This is where I'd remind Rob that he can thank a northerner, Willis Carrier, for inventing air conditioning so he can stand Florida in the summer. #neverforget that Florida's population was under three million until the 1950s when air conditioning was commercialized.

Florida rocked by earthquake

– Paul B. in SWFLA felt the rumble:

Just about an hour ago felt tremors from an earthquake in Cuba. It was kind of nuts. I was on the phone with a client so I wasn't really sure what was going on. Then my wife called asked if there was an earthquake. You know, she's down near Marco I'm all the way up in North Collier almost in Bonita. Then I heard commotion outside of my office and people talking about it that's when I told them my wife called and told me she felt it. Couple of minutes later confirmed earthquake. Not something I thought I'd ever have to deal with.

Tell us stories about doing damage to houses with your golf balls

– Louie in Savannah shares a story: I have been following the theme of golf balls doing damage over the last few editions of CAPS so I figured I would weigh in with my most egregious story...

My usual foursome is comprised of three friends of mine who also work with me, we have been playing together for over 10 years. We typically do well in tourneys because we know each other so well and always have fun. One of us always hits a shot when we need it, I always say, "we are hell in a scramble." We rotate around the great shots, i.e. on a par 3, one of us will stick it to 10 feet. Two might hit it in the water, and one may duff one that doesn't even go past the lady's tees. Then we rotate the good shots and horrible misses throughout the round. I will not provide names (to protect the innocent... lol) but two of my playing partners have very expensive clubs that were custom fitted and they hit the ball a mile. My other buddy is older and excels at "old man golf" as he says. He grew up playing muni's in Philly and never hits a ball straight. He'll hit a knock down 5 iron to 3 feet though and have you marvel at how a ball can travel that path. I am pretty good overall but inconsistent.

One of the big hitters (he's a big boy too) hits houses ALL THE TIME. It is the running joke of our rounds. A few years ago, we were playing a course near Hilton Head on a weekday that we all were off and he hit his tee shot left on a par 5 that went straight through a window in a house that butted up to the fairway. The lady inside was not very happy since the window was for her home office and she was seated at her desk when that Callaway went soaring through her window at Mach 5. We of course felt bad and were giving our friend all kinds of s--- as we walked towards our carts and started down the fairway. That's when it got interesting. Before we could even get near the house to apologize, this woman came out onto the fairway in her pajamas and was screaming at us like we drove a car through front door. One of my buddies does not drink so we always have a designated driver when we play. I was already a few beers in and I immediately lost it. I was laughing so hard at this lunatic I almost fell off the cart. I understand it sucks having a golf ball break your window....but her house was on the golf course, window was less than 50 yards from the edge of the fairway with just a little fence designating the property line. There is no way her house hadn't been hit before.

I was out of pocket because I was laughing so hard but my other friends were trying to apologize to her and said of course it was an accident. She was so angry about her window she called the Sheriff's office. I called the clubhouse and they told me they are not responsible for golfers on the course and any potential damage to houses? I said there is no way that is true, we are standing on your property... anyway. This lunatic was demanding that we stay there are wait for the deputies. We told her what we thought of her idea and rode off to continue our round. I ended up calling the Sheriff Office dispatch and they confirmed that they had received a call and a deputy was en route, but it was a low priority response. I told them where we could be reached if needed and we never heard back. We still laugh about that round to this day, have not been back to that course though. We figure there is a photo of us hanging in the pro shop as disavowed.

Good luck in your rec games this week. Amazon has some baseball themed cooling towels that are cheap and work well. You soak them in a cooler and add ice. The boys can ring them out then put them around their necks in the dugout. We were at a tourney in the middle of South Carolina this past weekend and the boys were using ours, it was HOT out there on the field.

Thanks, as always, for the great content every morning and throughout the day.

CHIEFS HEIRESS GRACIE HUNT MIGHT HAVE SET A BRIDESMAIDS RECORD, FIGHTING IN THE DOVER PARKING LOT & WINGS!

This email still has me shook

It's true, everything really is bigger in Texas, including the mowers used on very small suburban properties.

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And that is it this morning. This post is over 2,100 words long. That should be enough to get your day rolling. Happy 6-9 to those who celebrate. Let's get out there and have a good one. I have a lawn to mow tonight and it's not mine. Trust me, I'd rather be next to the pool, but my help is needed.

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Let's go get after it.

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