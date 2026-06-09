Knicks watch party turns ugly as massive brawls break out, pepper spray gets deployed by cops in Manhattan

A watch party for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Bryant Park in New York City turned into a royal rumble on Monday night as fists flew, police officers deployed pepper spray, and more than half a dozen arrests were made.

With the New York Knicks hosting their first NBA Finals game since 1999, the excitement and tension around the city were palpable, and with President Donald Trump attending the game at Madison Square Garden, emotions, along with security, were heightened beyond belief in Manhattan.

After the San Antonio Spurs spoiled the party with a 115-111 win, many unruly Knicks fans took out their frustrations in the streets by creating as much chaos as possible.

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Massive brawls broke out around the official watch party at Bryant Park, with officers in riot gear rushing to the scene in an attempt to control the fans. Pepper spray was deployed amid the intense scene unfolding in the streets.

NUMEROUS KNICKS FANS ARRESTED, COP INJURED DURING GAME 2 NBA FINALS CELEBRATION NEAR MSG

While many fans were seen climbing on top of vehicles and structures in the area, one man was caught in a video shared by Freedom News, hitting people with a bus sign that was removed from a nearby pole. As cops were detaining people lying facedown on the sidewalk, chants of "Knicks in five" broke out at one point.

The NYPD told Fox News that 21 people were arrested at the watch party – 13 for disorderly conduct and eight assaulting officers, criminal possession of weapons and menacing. The 13 arrested for disorderly conduct were released.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the free watch party at Bryant Park on Monday morning after the original plans for an event outside of Madison Square Garden were scrapped due to security restrictions and street closures, with President Trump attending the game.

The expectation is that an official watch party for Wednesday's Game 4 in New York City will be held outside of Madison Square Garden. Whether the Knicks grab a commanding 3-1 lead in the series or the visiting Spurs tie the series at 2-2, it's safe to assume some level of chaos will unfold in the streets yet again.