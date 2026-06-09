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PGA Tour pro Adam Svensson makes boneheaded, likely very costly mistake during US Open qualifier

Matt Wallace earned the first alternate position without having to play on after Svensson's error in Ontario

By Mark Harris OutKick
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PGA Tour winner Adam Svensson made what may turn out to be a career-altering mistake during his U.S. Open qualifier.

As the longest day in golf unfolded, with the 36-hole U.S. Open final qualifying taking place across North America on Monday, the most shocking moment came in Ontario, Canada, in an eight-player playoff with three spots in the year's third major up for grabs.

The playoff eventually dwindled to three, with PGA Tour players Mx McGreevy, Matt Wallace and Svensson battling for the final automatic spot into next week's U.S. Open.

Adam Svensson of Canada

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026, in Palm Harbor, Florida.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

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McGreevy went on to earn the spot with a birdie on the playoff hole, but there was still business left to be done whether Wallace or Svensson would be the first alternate from the site.

Svensson ultimately, and mistakenly, made that process as straightforward as possible.

Adam Svensson (CAN) chips on to 18

Adam Svensson (CAN) chips on to 18 during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open on March 27, 2026, at Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas.  (Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wallace was already in for par on the playoff hole, but Svensson did not realize that if he went on to make his par putt, the two would have continued to play on to determine who would earn the coveted first alternate spot.

Instead, Svensson walked over to his ball mark, picked it up and unknowingly gifted Wallace the first alternate position.

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As Golf Channel's Brandon de Jonge noted on the broadcast, there is a very good chance that Wallace will ultimately get into the U.S. Open as the first alternate, with other players already in the field inevitably having to back out of the event for various reasons.

As a former Tour winner who has well over 150 professional starts under his belt, Svensson should have been more aware of the situation.

Adam Svensson of Canada

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Having said that, it is a unique situation with the playoff beginning with eight players coming off the back end of a 36-hole marathon.

It's understandable for Svensson's brain to not be exactly firing at peak levels and realizing what was at stake after McGreevy birdied the hole and knocked him out of the running to earn an automatic spot on the field. Nevertheless, it's a moment that Svensson would like to forget.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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