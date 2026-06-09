Ex-Cowboys star relishes in Knicks loss after fans were 'hating on President Trump'

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant reveled in New York Knicks fans’ misery as a wide swath of them appeared to blame President Donald Trump for the team’s Game 3 loss.

The San Antonio Spurs took Game 3 from New York 115-111 in front of a raucous crowd, which included Trump. The Knicks turned the ball over 13 times in the loss and shot 45% from the field. The Spurs shot 46% from the field and only committed eight turnovers.

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However, that didn’t stop some Knicks fans from blaming Trump for the team’s loss while failing to mention that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was also in attendance.

"That's what you Knicks fans get for hating on President Trump!" Bryant wrote on X.

Trump received a massive reaction from the crowd at Madison Square Garden. It was a stark contrast to the reception he received when he attended the college football national championship in Florida in January.

Bryant also took critics to task after accusing him of being a Trump fan.

"Whatever personal problem you got with Trump.. IDGAF! go beat your face on the concrete if it makes you feel any better!" he wrote in one reply.

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He added in another, "With all due respect.. I don’t spend my time focusing on politics.. I don’t know what he deserves!"

Whatever is to blame, Knicks head coach Mike Brown took issue with the foul disparity. The Spurs shot 32 free throws compared to the Knicks’ 22.

"First of all, I want to make sure I get something clear," Brown began. "Coach Mitch Johnson and the Spurs. They won the game tonight. They came and took the game.

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"But I will say this: I never thought I would be in the NBA Finals and see a team get 24 free throw attempts in the second half to another team’s eight. I don’t think I complain much about officials or the fairness when it comes to the free throw attempts."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.