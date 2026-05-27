Gov. Kathy Hochul's attempt at dunking on President Trump's New York Knicks fandom backfires

Everyone is buzzing about the New York Knicks going to the NBA Finals, so much so that President Donald Trump says he's going to head to New York to catch a game.

Of course, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul — who not too long ago was pleading for big-money ex-New Yorkers to return to the state — thought she would try to dunk on the president by questioning his Knicks fandom.

And, in the process, she wound up majorly embarrassing herself.

President Trump announced his plans on Wednesday, and Hochul was quickly asked for her response.

TRUMP SAYS HE THINKS HE'LL ATTEND NBA FINALS GAME AS KNICKS CLOSE IN ON LONG-AWAITED CHAMPIONSHIP

"I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team and see how he does," Hochul said.

Oh man, Kathy is coming in hot with the sick burn... if only she got the dates right.

The Chicago Bulls won the NBA Championship in 1993, and the last time the Knicks won it was in 1973.

NEW YORK KNICKS SWEEP CAVALIERS TO REACH FIRST NBA FINALS SINCE 1999 AFTER DOMINANT GAME 4 BLOWOUT

It's possible that she was talking about the 1994 NBA Finals — which wrapped up the '93-'94 season — which the Knicks lost to the Houston Rockets.

No matter how you slice it, this is embarrassing. She was either way wrong or trying to pump up a conference championship.

I mean, even if you ignore the factual disaster that unfolded, is this where politics is at? Doing a sports version of, "Oh, you're wearing a Metallica shirt? Name five albums, and one of them can't be the Black Album, which is actually called Metallica; people forget that."

KNICKS FANS ALREADY PAYING NEARLY $280K FOR COURTSIDE NBA FINALS TICKETS AS TEAM NEARS HISTORIC BERTH

And not only doing that, but muffing it!

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

I really don't understand why politicians do this. You're not going to win any votes by professing to be a bigger Knicks fan than the president, but you might lose them if people think you're a phony.

So, how about just steer clear?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyway, it will certainly be interesting to see what happens when the commander in chief heads to Madison Square Garden, where a lot of Knicks fans probably aren't fans of his.

I mean, Ben Stiller might blow a gasket... if he's at the game and not at some dumb dress-up party.