Caitlin Clark's turnover problem could be a defining factor in her legendary WNBA career

Few athletes in sports history have entered the professional ranks with more hype and intrigue than Caitlin Clark. She’s a bonafide superstar — a transcendent sports figure on and off the court. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star shattered scoring records in college, transformed women's basketball into a national phenomenon and has continued rewriting the WNBA record book since arriving in 2024. Yet amid the highlights, logo threes, and jaw-dropping assists, one statistic continues to follow Clark everywhere she goes: turnovers.

When the Indiana Fever fell to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night, Clark had two awful turnovers in crunch time, and led her team in that category with five, while simultaneously leading the team in scoring. It was another clear example of one of her game’s major flaws.

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Clark's brilliance as a playmaker is undeniable. She’s must-watch TV in a league full of missed lay-ups. As a rookie, she led the WNBA in assists, set the league’s single-season assists record with 337 (breaking the previous rookie mark of 224), and became the first rookie in league history to record multiple triple-doubles. She recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach both 1,000 career points and 500 career assists, reaching the 500-assist milestone in just 59 games and shattering the previous record held by Sue Bird (82 games). She’s doing the unthinkable almost on a nightly basis. That’s the reality, and it’s why her games are routinely moved to NBA arenas to meet demand, why she has outsold LeBron James in jersey sales, and why the WNBA is experiencing unprecedented growth in revenue, viewership, and overall interest.

However, Clark's historic production has come with historic turnover numbers. During her rookie season in 2024, she committed 223 turnovers, the most ever recorded by a player in a single WNBA season. The previous record was 137. Clark not only broke the record — she obliterated it.

The issue isn’t entirely new, though. At Iowa, Clark often operated as both her team's primary scorer and primary facilitator, routinely attempting difficult passes that few players would even consider. The same aggressive style that made her a generational talent also led to elevated turnover totals throughout her college career. When she entered the WNBA, facing quicker, more well-rounded defenders and superior, complex defensive schemes, those mistakes became even more noticeable. To her credit, and if you watch any of her games, you’ll notice many dropped passes from teammates, which, unfortunately, contribute to her inflated turnover numbers, though they are not necessarily her fault. That was extremely evident in her rookie season, adding much frustration for Clark.

Many analysts have come to Clark’s defense over the last three seasons. They argue those turnovers are the price of greatness for elite creators. Players such as Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, LeBron James and Luka Dončić have all posted high turnover numbers because they control so much of their team's offense. Broadcasters and analysts have repeatedly pointed out that Clark generates far more scoring opportunities than she gives away. In many games, her assists and offensive prowess create positives that can arguably offset her mistakes.

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What makes Clark's turnover numbers particularly fascinating is that they exist alongside some of the strongest impact metrics in the league. Through the early part of the 2026 season, the Fever have outscored opponents by 32 points with Clark on the floor, and her influence extends far beyond her own scoring. Her assist rates have consistently been among the highest in the league, approaching 50% of teammates' baskets while she is on the court in recent seasons. She also remains one of the WNBA's premier offensive engines, generating a significant portion of Indiana's offense through her elite passing, floor spacing, and ability to create open shots for teammates. Her shooting range forces defenses to extend well beyond the arc, creating opportunities throughout the floor.

Those accomplishments help explain why many analysts view her turnovers as a byproduct of her extraordinary workload rather than evidence of inefficient play. The challenge moving forward is finding the balance between maintaining her aggressive, game-changing style and reducing the mistakes that can swing close games, such as the Valkyries loss I mentioned earlier.

Still, I believe there is a legitimate, long-term concern with her inability to take care of the basketball. Turnovers are often forgiven when a player is young, especially one carrying such a massive workload and spotlight. But as careers progress, efficiency becomes a larger part of the conversation. If Clark continues to lead the league in turnovers year after year, critics could eventually point to ball security as the primary weakness in an otherwise Hall of Fame resume.

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Today, Clark remains among the league leaders in turnovers per game while simultaneously ranking among the WNBA's best playmakers. Clark is currently leading the league in turnovers, averaging 5.2 turnovers per game, while Angel Reese is second with 4.8. The question isn't whether she can continue producing assists and points at an elite level. She's already proven that. The question is whether she can trim the risky passes and unforced errors enough to maximize her impact.

If she does, Clark's legacy may be remembered as that of one of the greatest offensive players the sport has ever seen. If she doesn't, the turnover discussion could remain the lone blemish attached to an otherwise historic career.