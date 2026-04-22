Flyers mascot Gritty pens letter to fans ahead of first playoff game... eight years after he debuted

It's hard to believe that after debuting in 2018 and taking the world by storm with his orange-furred, googly-eyed brand of mascottery, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has not had a home playoff game.

Until Wednesday night's Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Flyers missed the postseason the year Gritty debuted, but were back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020. There was a problem: That was the COVID year that saw the team play their playoff slate in the Toronto bubble.

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This is the Flyers' first trip back to the postseason since, which means that, sure enough, it marks Gritty's long-awaited playoff debut.

And who better for it to be against than the Pens with the Flyers holding a 2-0 series lead?

The mascot (or the Flyers' great social team) posted an open letter to fans on Wednesday.

"Tonight's my first playoff game. For the first time, I'm not just watching the playoffs from the comfort of my inflatable couch. I'll be there, in the building," it reads. "They say the air smells different in the playoffs (I beat asthma last year, so I will be fact-checking this).

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"They say the lights are a little brighter, the orange a little orangeier, and the ftp chants a little louder. I wanted it. I needed it. I'm getting it... We're getting it."

What are "FTP" chants?

Well, then, you must be new to the Battle of Pennsylvania, but you can probably guess.

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It stands for "F--- the Pens."

Yeah, that's right. Gritty isn't built like your typical mascot.

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The Flyers looked solid in the first two games and have been getting some spectacular play in net from goalie Dan Vladar.

Of course, Pittsburgh will come to town hungry as their high-powered offense — one of the best in the league this season — was limited to just two goals so far this series.