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Penguins' Erik Karlsson says the team is ready to 'get out of Pittsburgh' for Game 3 against Flyers

Philadelphia holds all the momentum heading into Game 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday

By Matt Reigle OutKick
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The Pittsburgh Penguins are not in a situation they were probably expecting when the playoffs got underway. They're down 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers after a pair of games in their own barn.

But that's the reality after the team was shut out on Monday night in Game 2.

The Penguins are now dealing with the prospect of entering an always-hostile (especially toward them) Xfinity Mobile Arena for Wednesday's Game 3 in Philadelphia, but maybe that's what they need.

Veteran blueliner Erik Karlsson seems to think so.

"Everybody in (the locker room) is looking forward to getting out of Pittsburgh for a little bit," Karlsson said with a smile. "And go to Philly and hopefully, the hostile environment can make us just focus on playing (in the) situation we're in and not on what's going on around us."

Now that's a veteran mindset... but much easier said than done when you're not down on Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

Erik Karlsson

Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson talked about why the hostile environment his team will face in Philadelphia might be what they need after dropping the first two games of the series. (© Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

That said, anything would be better than what they got in the first two games, where they were thoroughly outplayed across the board in the first, and had a tough time generating solid offense in the second.

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I think that change of scenery is going to do the Penguins some good, and they've got no problems playing on the road. This season, they were ever so slightly — one game — better on the road than they were at PPG Paints Center.

The same is true for the Flyers. It's a series of road dogs!

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However, any way you look at this one, all of the pressure is on the Penguins.

Penguin Elmer Soderblom carries the puck past Flyer Matvei Michkov

The Penguins desperately need offenseive production if they're going to send the series back to Pittsburgh. (© Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The Flyers (and as a lifelong Flyers fan, it feels weird to say what I'm about to say) have the edge in net, so the Penguins need to find some offense in a hurry.

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They were one of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season, but the Flyers have limited them to just two goals through two games.

Maybe they'll find a little offensive mojo by feeding off what is sure to be a wild environment in Philly.

Matthew Reigle is a writer for OutKick.

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