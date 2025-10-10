Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia suffers miserable sports night in city's first 'triple loss' in over four decades

The Phillies were eliminated from the postseason, and the Eagles were embarrassed

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Philadelphia residents should stay as far away from the lottery as possible.

Three of their local sports teams were in action on Thursday night, at one point all playing at the same time. They all lost.

Arguably the most important game was the Phillies' National League Division Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where a win would have forced a decisive Game 5 back in the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday after trailing the series 2-0.

Philly sports graphic

Thursday was a tough night for Philadelphia sports. (IMAGN/Getty)

It took extra innings, but a brutal throw on a poor decision by Orion Kerkering sent the Dodgers to the National League Championship Series, ending the Phillies' season.

That occurred while the Eagles were trailing at halftime to the New York Giants, but the G-Men turned it up a notch with three touchdowns from rookie running back Cam Skattebo to win 34-17. It was the first time the Giants had won a Thursday night game since 2015, and it was just the fourth time in their last 22 meetings, including the playoffs, the Giants beat them.

Jalen Hurts carries the ball

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

For the cherry on top, the Flyers lost their first game of the new NHL season to the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.

According to Bob Ventrone Jr., this was the eighth time in which the Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers all played on the same day, and the first time they all lost since Oct. 16, 1983. This was also the first time they had all played since 1993.

In 1991, the Flyers salvaged the day with a tie to the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Phillies lost to the New York Mets, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeaked out a win against the Birds.

The only time they all won was on Oct. 19, 1980.

There has never been a day when all four teams (the 76ers) have played on the same day.

Hyeseong Kim scores a game-winning run

Los Angeles Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim, center, scores the game-winning run past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) on a ground ball by Andy Pages and a throwing error by Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering during the 11th inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

At least the locals still have a Super Bowl championship they can still lavish in, but the Eagles have now lost two in a row and do not look anything like they did last season.

