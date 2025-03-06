Ducks' goalie John Gibson goes behind the back for insane save of the year candidate

With playoff races heating up in the NHL, we have a new "Save of the Year" leader in the clubhouse.

The Anaheim Ducks paid a visit to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night, and despite a tough loss, fans were treated to quite a spectacular stop with the glove earlier in the game.

In the first period, Brock Boeser attempted to score off a pass from a teammate near the crease, and John Gibson got a good chunk of it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, the puck stayed in the air and appeared to be heading toward the back of the net.

So, Gibson did his best "Pistol Pete" impression and went behind-the-back with his glove to make the miraculous save.

The puck actually came out of the glove, but the refs blew it dead; and at the very least, the puck is better off in front of the net than in the back of it.

It wasn't all fun and games for Gibson, though, as he wound up leaving the game later on with a lower body injury.

DEVILS STAR JACK HUGHES OUT FOR SEASON FOLLOWING HARD CRASH INTO BOARDS

Canucks winger Drew O’Connor crashed into him in the crease. Both players tumbled awkwardly into the net, with Gibson staying down on the ice for several minutes before getting up slowly and leaving the ice with help. O’Connor was given a goaltender interference penalty, and Lukas Dostal came on in relief of Gibson.

Gibson stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced before leaving and Dostal made 14 saves. The Ducks trailed 3-1 early in the third period, but were unable to connect on a potential equalizer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anaheim was coming off an impressive 6-2 victory over the reigning Western Conference champions, but their playoff hopes took a hit with the loss. Vancouver, too, is fighting for a playoff spot, and earned the much-needed win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.