Fernando Mendoza's first pitch at Marlins game draws harsh reviews

Baseball is a tough sport.

I feel like I'm not breaking any news here by saying that, but it's always a wild reminder to see elite athletes in other sports try and fail to look competent on a baseball diamond.

Watching NBA players who can dribble a ball like it's on a string and jump four feet into the air take hacks at batting practice tells you all you need to know about how brutal the sport of baseball is.

One thing that should translate from one sport to another is throwing, and this year's NFL Draft features plenty of good throwers, no more so than Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

LSU ACE PITCHER KADE ANDERSON CELEBRATES COLLEGE WORLD SERIES WIN AS MLB DRAFT APPROACHES

Mendoza was at the Marlins game Tuesday night, not just as a fan but to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as well.

You would think something like tossing a ball would come as second nature to the South Florida native, but the video of him firing one across home plate had many scratching their heads.

Juuuuust a bit high!

RAIDERS CLINCH FIRST OVERALL PICK IN 2026 NFL DRAFT AFTER GIANTS BEAT COWBOYS

Okay, Mendoza is a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and has a national championship ring to his name (he's also about to be several million dollars richer), so I don't think he's worried what some clown on the internet thinks of his first pitch at a Marlins game no one went to.

But, man! That pitch wouldn't have been called a strike on Victor Wembanyama.

It's clear from his motion and delivery he was trying to throw it like a football, which makes sense, but are you trying to tell me Mendoza has never tossed a baseball in his life?

INDIANA FOOTBALL STAR FERNANDO MENDOZA EXPLAINS WHY DATING TOOK BACK SEAT DURING CFP TITLE RUN

Call me a hater all you want, but I'm not the only one who is a little concerned about Mendoza's first pitch.

Don't quit your day job, Fernando.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

While it would be funny for scouts and GMs to use this to ding Mendoza and potentially drop him out of the top spot, I don't see that happening.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And, if we look at that purely from a football throw, it's not bad.

Great form, delivers it high where only the receiver can catch it.

Yep, I'm sold. Mendoza to the Raiders confirmed.