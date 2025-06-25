LSU ace pitcher Kade Anderson celebrates College World Series win as MLB Draft approaches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This may just be the summer of Kade Anderson.

The left-handed pitcher was the ace of the LSU baseball team that just won its second College World Series in three years - that 2023 team was manned by MLB phenom and Cy Young Award candidate Paul Skenes.

Well, Anderson may just be following right in Skenes' shoes, as he is in the conversation to be the top overall selection in next month's MLB Draft.

Like Skenes did in 2023, Anderson worked a "shift" at a local Raising Cane's to celebrate his title on Wednesday.

"It's so cool. I'm having a really good experience. It's been a blast so far," Anderson said to Fox News Digital recently. "Just the tradition of LSU, it's super exciting to be a part of this. It's been a dream of mine growing up, and to be able to work with Raising Cane's, it truly is something special."

LSU TIGERS SWEEP COASTAL CAROLINA TO WIN NCAA MEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Anderson has not reached out to his former teammate (Anderson did not play in 2023, as he recovered from Tommy John surgery that he had during his senior year of high school) about the upcoming draft process, but he is not shying away from the opportunity.

"He's a really good dude, he means well, and throughout the process, maybe I'll get on a call with him," Anderson said.

That process, of course, is wild. Over the last couple of years, the summer had been the beginning of Anderson's offseason. This year, however, he is in the midst of his baseball calendar, even though he just threw the most important game of his life just last week.

Anderson will hear his name called on July 13 and will head directly to the minor leagues to officially begin his quest to becoming a big-leaguer.

It may be overwhelming, but Anderson does not seem to mind too much.

"I'm going to take it day by day. I'm not really sure what's going to happen, but I'm just trying to take it all in, be where my feet are, and whatever the future holds, I'm really excited for it."

Anderson pitched to a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts, going 12-1 and striking out 180 batters in 119 innings. In his lone College World Series outing, he tossed a shutout, striking out 10 and allowing just three hits over his 130 pitches.

The Washington Nationals own the first pick in the MLB Draft – they picked first in 2009 and 2010 and selected Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper, respectively.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.