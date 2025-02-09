Travis Kelce channels inner ‘70s with Super Bowl LIX pre-game fit

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce headed into the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX channeling his inner ‘70s.

Kelce’s fit would be categorized as groovy, donning a burnt orange suit from the era.

On Kelce’s jacket was a gold rose pin, as he also accessorized some brown-lensed sunglasses.

Kelce is exuding confidence heading into a game he knows all too well. In fact, a FOX Sports graphic popped up during his entrance saying he has 31 career receptions in his Super Bowls, which is the most all-time among tight ends in NFL history.

The history that the Chiefs could make in New Orleans can’t be overstated as they look to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

Last year, it was an overtime thriller between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as Patrick Mahomes ultimately found Mecole Hardman for the game-winning touchdown in a 25-22 victory.

But Kelce had an infamous moment in the first half when he was seen screaming in the face of head coach Andy Reid. Kelce, Reid and everyone else on the sideline credited the moment to the heat of competition, as the Chiefs weren’t performing the way they could’ve liked.

The moment didn’t come back to haunt Kelce or the Chiefs, as the tight end led Kansas City with 93 yards on nine receptions to help his squad secure back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

The year before, Kelce saw the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he will go against again tonight, but it will be without his older brother, legendary Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the other sideline.

Kelce had six catches for 81 yards with a touchdown for the Chiefs in the win that started this streak.

He’s proven to live up to the moment in the "Big Game," and Kelce’s performance will be critical in making sure history is made on Sunday night.

And perhaps a little disco at the victory party would be perfect to complement his fit.

