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Chicago Sky waive Hailey Van Lith just one year after selecting her with 11th overall pick

Van Lith averaged fewer than four points per game in her rookie campaign with the Sky

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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The women's college hoops star and 2025 high draft pick is now looking for a job after the Chicago Sky waived Van Lith, something of a surprise to many.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 25: Hailey Van Lith #2 of the Chicago Sky high five during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on August 25, 2025 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 25: Hailey Van Lith #2 of the Chicago Sky high five during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on August 25, 2025 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images) ((Photo by Melissa Tamez/NBAE via Getty Images))

The decision comes just one year after the Sky picked Van Lith with the 11th overall pick, choosing to fill that void by signing veteran Natasha Cloud, a move that suggests Chicago may have already given up on Van Lith's development.

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It was not long ago that Van Lith was one of the most recognizable names in college hoops and one of the first NIL stars during her time at Louisville.

Van Lith's rookie campaign in 2025 saw her average fewer than four points per game. At a certain point, people were more interested in her off-court relationship with Jalen Suggs than her on-court potential. It'll be a rough week for both, as Suggs and the Magic saw their season end Sunday in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

By bringing in Cloud on a $555,000 deal, Chicago is betting that a proven floor general is worth more than the upside of a high-profile draft pick.

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Hailey Van Lith posing with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert at the 2025 WNBA Draft in New York City

Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed in New York City on April 14, 2025. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The move also highlights a broader philosophical shift in Chicago.

The team has spent the last few weeks dismantling the core of a roster that struggled to find its identity last season, most notably trading Angel Reese to Atlanta.

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By cutting Van Lith, the Sky have effectively wiped the slate clean of their most recent high-stakes gambles.

At 24 years old, Van Lith is young enough to bounce back, which is oddly reminiscent of her stint at LSU, bound for more stardom but majorly regressing, starting from zero once again. She enters the free-agent market as a cautionary tale of how quickly a "can't-miss" prospect can find herself on the outside looking in.

Hailey Van Lith wearing Chicago Sky uniform looking on during basketball game at Wintrust Arena

Hailey Van Lith of the Chicago Sky watches the game during the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., on April 29, 2026. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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