Chicago Sky waive Hailey Van Lith just one year after selecting her with 11th overall pick

Life comes at you fast in the WNBA, but it comes even faster when you’re Hailey Van Lith.

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The women's college hoops star and 2025 high draft pick is now looking for a job after the Chicago Sky waived Van Lith, something of a surprise to many.

The decision comes just one year after the Sky picked Van Lith with the 11th overall pick, choosing to fill that void by signing veteran Natasha Cloud, a move that suggests Chicago may have already given up on Van Lith's development.

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It was not long ago that Van Lith was one of the most recognizable names in college hoops and one of the first NIL stars during her time at Louisville.

Van Lith's rookie campaign in 2025 saw her average fewer than four points per game. At a certain point, people were more interested in her off-court relationship with Jalen Suggs than her on-court potential. It'll be a rough week for both, as Suggs and the Magic saw their season end Sunday in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

By bringing in Cloud on a $555,000 deal, Chicago is betting that a proven floor general is worth more than the upside of a high-profile draft pick.

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The move also highlights a broader philosophical shift in Chicago.

The team has spent the last few weeks dismantling the core of a roster that struggled to find its identity last season, most notably trading Angel Reese to Atlanta.

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By cutting Van Lith, the Sky have effectively wiped the slate clean of their most recent high-stakes gambles.

At 24 years old, Van Lith is young enough to bounce back, which is oddly reminiscent of her stint at LSU, bound for more stardom but majorly regressing, starting from zero once again. She enters the free-agent market as a cautionary tale of how quickly a "can't-miss" prospect can find herself on the outside looking in.

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