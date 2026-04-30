Boise State honors pair of football legends with unique on-field display

Traditions are what make college football the greatest sport on earth. I've said it before and I will say it again until I'm blue in the face (pun intended).

From the Power T and checkerboard end zones at Neyland Stadium to dotting the "i" at the Horseshoe, there isn't another sport in the world that is as tradition-rich as our dear college football.

One school that definitely has its fair share of cool traditions is Boise State University.

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The Broncos burst onto the national scene back in January 2007, when Jared Zabransky and Ian Johnson executed the most perfect Statue of Liberty trick play on a two-point conversion to knock off national powerhouse Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.

One of the coolest traditions for Boise State — and the sport of college football, really — is the blue turf on their home stadium. Now, the team has announced that the blue turf would be getting a few touch-ups, including homages to a couple of Bronco legends.

That, right there, is why college football is the best.

From now until the end of time, the Boise State Broncos will be honoring former quarterback Kellen Moore and former running back Ashton Jeanty with orange hashmarks at the 11 and 2 yard lines, respectively.

Moore was a two-time first-team All-American while donning the orange and blue and basically broke every passing record in existence as a member of the Broncos, while Jeanty was a Heisman finalist and helped Boise State reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

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Both players are very deserving of the honor, and if there were a Boise State Mount Rushmore, there is no question Moore and Jeanty would be the first two faces etched into it.

I would love to see more college programs honor their past legends in unique ways like this.

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Retiring a jersey is cool and all, but having a whole yard line on the field dedicated to a player who helped build the program into what it is today is awesome, and I'm glad Boise State thought of it.

It's kind of hard not to be romantic about college football, that's for sure.