Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty points to his faith after playoff-bound Boise State wins Mountain West title

Boise State star running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty helped the Broncos punch their ticket to the College Football Playoffs with another incredible showing in the Mountain West championship game on Friday night.

But his first thought wasn’t how another 200-plus yard game improved his Heisman chances. It was his faith.

"First of all, I’ve got to thank God," Jeanty told FOX Sports in an interview on the field after the 21-7 victory over UNLV.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The way He’s been moving through this team and blessing us – God’s favor is over us."

Jeanty, who confirmed that Friday’s title game would be his last at Boise State before entering the NFL Draft next year, has openly spoken about his faith and the role that it’s played in his life. In an interview early this season, Jeanty spoke about the "ultimate transformation" he underwent and how he credited his faith for that change.

"I like to say that I’m a Christian cleverly disguised as an All-American running back," he said at the time. "I’ve learned that God has blessed me with amazing talents. I’ve just been able to do a lot of great things with it, but at the same time, not losing yourself in it and understanding that my identity is in Christ."

BOISE STATE WINS MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP AS FIRST EXPANDED CFP BRACKET BEGINS TO TAKE SHAPE

Jeanty ran for 209 yards and a 75-yard touchdown to push his total to 2,497, just 132 yards short of the all-time FBS record. The title game also marked his sixth game this season where he ran over 200 yards.

But for Jeanty, Friday’s win was always a collective effort.

"This means everything. This is everything we’ve worked for, and to come out here and accomplish it, you’ve got to give credit to the team – offense, defense, special teams coming together tonight.

"It’s amazing, it’s a dream come true," he continued. "I love this team. I love the way we came together, the connection and the love we have is stronger than anything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, but the Buffaloes were left out of the Big 12 championship game and won’t make a playoff appearance. The ballots will be cast long before the CFP begins, but Boise State coach Spencer Danielson believes Jeanty has already earned it.

"In regards to the Heisman, I ask all voters to please just watch the film, watch the stats," Danielson said. "That will show you that he’s the best football player in the country. . . . If you’re a Heisman candidate, you should play in a championship game. And to see what he did in a championship game for his team also speaks volumes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.