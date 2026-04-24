Dianna Russini deletes X account after relentless mocking, questionable comments resurface

NFL reporter Dianna Russini is no longer on X.

Russini deleted her social media account on Thursday before the start of the NFL Draft as she faced relentless mocking over posts from past in wake of her questionable relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Page Six published photos of Russini and Vrabel kissing at a bar in New York City from more than six years ago. Then, TMZ shared photos of the two laughing in a casino after the Titans fired Vrabel following the 2023 season.

Late Wednesday night, Vrabel announced he was going to step away from the team to seek counseling. He addressed reporters before the first round of the draft. But didn’t really have any answers as to why he brushed off the initial round of photos that showed the two lounging and getting close at an Arizona resort during NFL meetings early in the offseason.

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Social media sleuths had already dug up wild comments from Russini about Vrabel and her husband before Vrabel’s decision to step away on Wednesday, but the additional posts that were found appeared to be too much for Russini.

Russini was an NFL reporter with ESPN and The Athletic, now owned by The New York Times, and by all accounts had good sources and broke major NFL news while she was at both outlets.

Despite strong support from The Athletic, before the company announced an investigation, Russini resigned from the company.

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"I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published," her letter read. "When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

"Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

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Neither Vrabel nor Russini have ever addressed their relationship – professional or otherwise.

For now, Vrabel still has a job as the Patriots’ head coach.