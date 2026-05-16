Aaron Rodgers set to begin his 22nd NFL season after agreeing to a Pittsburgh Steelers contract

Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers — again. Finally.

The four-time NFL MVP agreed to a one-year contract worth $22 million guaranteed with the Steelers on Saturday, a source confirmed. The deal can climb to $25 million with incentives.

The Steelers had expected this to be the case perhaps weeks or even months ago, but Rodgers took his methodical, sweet time before committing. Now, it's happening.

So, we are about to witness Rodgers in his 22nd NFL season at age 42 (and 43 when that comes along in December). And it all begins on Monday when Rodgers joins the team on the field for OTA practices.

This is all a good thing.

AARON RODGERS' CHANCES OF RETURNING TO STEELERS 'INCREASING' AMID MIKE MCCARTHY HIRE: REPORT

It's good for the Steelers, who have no other plausible starting quarterback with enough experience and accomplishments to make them a contender.

It's good for Rodgers, who gets at least one more chance to go out on top as the Hollywood scriptwriters might imagine.

And it's good for the NFL because this adds another entertaining storyline and a still fine player to the 2026 season.

STEELERS USHER IN NEW COACHING ERA; MIKE MCCARTHY-AARON RODGERS REUNION TALK BUILDS

Rodgers returning to the Steelers will reunite him with coach Mike McCarthy, who coached him in Green Bay where the two won a Super Bowl together in February 2011. And while Rodgers isn't that long-ago player anymore, he still transforms the franchise from a club with a quarterback vacancy to a solid playoff-caliber operation.

The Steelers believe they already had the infrastructure Rodgers has traditionally thrived in: a respected head coach, a physical defense, a stable organization and a fan base that embraces hard-nosed football. What the Steelers have lacked as they looked into their 2026 prospects was, well, Rodgers.

So Rodgers gets another shot at writing his legacy. His time with the Jets became defined more by injury, frustration and unmet expectations than revival. Joining the Steelers last season offered inconsistency and a first-round elimination from the playoffs.

RAVENS' SEASON ENDS IN HEARTBREAK AS MISSED WALK-OFF FIELD GOAL GIVES STEELERS FINAL PLAYOFF SPOT

The AFC North race once again becomes of the league’s premier weekly storylines. The Ravens and Bengals and now the Steelers have legitimate quarterback play to lead them to the division title. Sorry, Cleveland Browns, you're running fourth in a four-team race on this front.

The NFL league office no doubt welcomes this news.

On Thursday it released the 2026 schedule. And although league officials say they were not certain one way or another whether Rodgers was returning, they nonetheless gave the Steelers four primetime games.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

That wouldn't have made sense if Rodgers weren't on the team.

It makes sense now.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO