Steelers use rare contract tool on Aaron Rodgers, suggesting concern he's exploring options elsewhere

NFL clubs have been told by the NFL that the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Aaron Rodgers and that, while he remains free to sign with any club, the team now retains the right to match any offer he gets from another team.

The right-of-first refusal tender also means Rodgers can accept a 10% raise off of last year's $13.65 million salary which means he'd make approximately $15 million with the club this season.

One more thing: The tender means the Steelers would receive the exclusive right to sign Rodgers if he does not sign elsewhere before July 22 or the first scheduled day of training camp, whichever is later.

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And what exactly does all this mean?

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This means the Steelers are using the rare tender designation to guarantee Rodgers will play for them or nobody in 2026 unless they get something in return.

It means the Steelers have officially made their first contract offer to Rodgers that comes with a 10 percent raise from last year.

It means if Rodgers decides not to sign with Pittsburgh. and instead waits to sign with another team during the season, the other team would have to trade for Rodgers. The Steelers would also get draft compensation should Rodgers sign with a club before July and they refuse to match.

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Finally, this means the Steelers are taking a much more official and businesslike approach to dealing with their erstwhile starter than the cordial and seemingly familiar manner the dynamic has taken the past 16 months -- with coach Mike McCarthy engaging the quarterback in conversations on a regular basis, following a similar path to what Mike Tomlin used a year ago to land Rodgers.

One more thing: This raises the possibility the Steelers are concerned Rodgers is considering going to another team at some point and are putting the mechanisms in place to keep that from happening or get compensation in return if it does.

So, yes, ominous.

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The last part is, of course, speculation because neither Rodgers nor the Steelers have revealed the details of their conversations. And Rodgers has not said if he is eyeing a potential move to another team, either now or during the season.

But it cannot be denied that May is almost here and he hasn't signed with the Steelers.

Everyone in the Pittsburgh organization with any say -- owner Art Rooney II, general manager Omar Khan in particular -- have said they expected the Rodgers decision to come much quicker this year than it did last year. Last year, Rodgers didn't sign with the Steelers until June, just in time for mandatory minicamp.

So, has Rodgers hinted or outright told the Steelers he's going to wait to sign much, much later? As in after the season begins? Injuries sometimes happen during training camp and the regular season, so perhaps Rodgers has a timetable that could fit that possibility.

The idea of Rodgers possibly considering some other club is intriguing because not many other clubs have openings like the Steelers do right now.

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Pittsburgh is a playoff-caliber club with a veteran coach familiar to Rodgers that runs a system Rodgers knows. The Steelers are also holding an open starter job for Rodgers.

No other NFL club can offer those dynamics.

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But Rodgers, who isn't a fan of offseason workout programs at a time he could be vacationing and enjoying his family, may have decided his timeline for starting work is after the season begins.

That would be a major blow to the Steelers.

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