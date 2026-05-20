Thunder hold off Victor Wembanyama as SGA puts his stamp on Western Conference Finals in game two win

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs was an instant classic.

A back-and-forth battle as the Spurs took the halftime lead, before the Thunder came roaring back in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime. Two overtimes later, San Antonio separated to secure the 122-115 win. And with an all-time great postseason performance, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made it clear that he's on track to be the NBA's next big star.

Wednesday's Game 2 was pivotal for both teams. Another dominant performance from Wembanyama and the Spurs could take control of the series up 2-0 as it moves to San Antonio.

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For OKC, it was a must-win game, with the Thunder facing the prospect of a 2-0 series deficit and the next two games on the road. And despite another outstanding showing from Wembanyama and an injury to Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder held on for a massive 122-113 victory.

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But once again, Wembanyama lit up the highlight reels, with a massive putback dunk, off his own miss, halfway through the third quarter.

He also fed teammate Stephon Castle for arguably the biggest highlight of the game, a massive poster slam over Isiah Hartenstein.

All told, Wemby once again filled up the stat sheet. 21 points on 8-16 shooting, including 3-7 from 3-point range. He also added 17 rebounds, with five offensive rebounds, four blocks, six assists and a steal. But the Thunder have a star of their own in newly crowned MVP SGA, who put his stamp on the series in Game 2.

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Unsurprisingly, he led all players with six free-throw attempts, making all six, and going 12-24 from the field to pour in a game-leading 30 points. Along with his four rebounds, two blocks, a steal and nine assists, he put the nail in the coffin late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Wembanyama and SGA will match up again on Friday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio in a big Game 3, with control of the series on the line.