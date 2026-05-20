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Thunder hold off Victor Wembanyama as SGA puts his stamp on Western Conference Finals in game two win

Newly crowned MVP poured in 30 points to secure a 122-113 win and avoid going down 2-0 before heading to San Antonio

By Ian Miller OutKick
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Victor Wembanyama scores 41 in 29 minutes. Is he already the best player in the NBA? | The Herd Video

Victor Wembanyama scores 41 in 29 minutes. Is he already the best player in the NBA? | The Herd

Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points against the Golden State Warriors in 29 minutes in the San Antonio Spurs’ win. Colin Cowherd asks if Wemby is already the best player in the NBA.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs was an instant classic.

A back-and-forth battle as the Spurs took the halftime lead, before the Thunder came roaring back in the fourth quarter to send it to overtime. Two overtimes later, San Antonio separated to secure the 122-115 win. And with an all-time great postseason performance, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made it clear that he's on track to be the NBA's next big star.

Wednesday's Game 2 was pivotal for both teams. Another dominant performance from Wembanyama and the Spurs could take control of the series up 2-0 as it moves to San Antonio.

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Victor Wembanyama dunking basketball during NBA game in Oklahoma City

San Antonio Spurs C Victor Wembanyama dunks the ball against the Thunder during Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. (Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images)

For OKC, it was a must-win game, with the Thunder facing the prospect of a 2-0 series deficit and the next two games on the road. And despite another outstanding showing from Wembanyama and an injury to Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder held on for a massive 122-113 victory.

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But once again, Wembanyama lit up the highlight reels, with a massive putback dunk, off his own miss, halfway through the third quarter.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looking on during NBA game at Paycom Center

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game two of the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 20, 2026. (Alonzo Adams/Imagn Images)

He also fed teammate Stephon Castle for arguably the biggest highlight of the game, a massive poster slam over Isiah Hartenstein.

All told, Wemby once again filled up the stat sheet. 21 points on 8-16 shooting, including 3-7 from 3-point range. He also added 17 rebounds, with five offensive rebounds, four blocks, six assists and a steal. But the Thunder have a star of their own in newly crowned MVP SGA, who put his stamp on the series in Game 2.

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Unsurprisingly, he led all players with six free-throw attempts, making all six, and going 12-24 from the field to pour in a game-leading 30 points. Along with his four rebounds, two blocks, a steal and nine assists, he put the nail in the coffin late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shooting as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama defends

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama defends during the third quarter of game two in the Western Conference finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 20, 2026. (Brett Rojo/Imagn Images)

Wembanyama and SGA will match up again on Friday night at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio in a big Game 3, with control of the series on the line.

Ian Miller is a writer at OutKick. 

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