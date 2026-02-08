Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers' chances of returning to Steelers 'increasing' amid Mike McCarthy hire: report

McCarthy and Rodgers were together for 13 seasons in Green Bay

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
After Mike Tomlin stepped down last month following 19 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their next head coach.

McCarthy took the 2025 season off after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys after five seasons there. Previously, he coached Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for 13 years.

Now, it looks like a 14th season is on the horizon.

Aaron Rodgers in action

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh on Oct. 12, 2025.  (Matt Freed/AP Photo)

NFL Network reported that the odds of Rodgers coming back to the Steelers for a 22nd NFL season are "increasing."

It's not quite known what the original odds were, but even at season's end, Rodgers, who originally sounded as if the 2025 season would be his last, didn't sound ready to leave.

"I’m not going to make any emotional decisions," Rodgers said. "I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year. Obviously, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun."

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy talk

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and head coach Mike McCarthy stand on the sideline during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sep. 16, 2018. (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

ODDSMAKER REVEALS MOST POPULAR BETTING TRENDS FOR SUPER BOWL, HOW GAMBLERS COULD CASH OUT

At the time he signed with the Steelers, he said he was "pretty sure" the 2025 season would be his last, but there is no question that Rodgers has at least warmed up to the possibility of a 22nd NFL season, given McCarthy's hire.

McCarthy and Rodgers made magic happen in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season. McCarthy won the NFC North six times while in Green Bay, and the duo made the playoffs eight years in a row.

This season marked the first time since 2021 that Rodgers made the playoffs — he missed them in his final year in Green Bay and then did not make it in either campaign with the New York Jets.

Mike MCCarthy and Aaron Rodgers on sideline

Aaron Rodgers speaks with head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2015 NFC championship game at CenturyLink Field on Jan. 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.   (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rodgers threw 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions with 3,322 yards and a 65.7 completion percentage.

