Aaron Rodgers' chances of returning to Steelers 'increasing' amid Mike McCarthy hire: report

After Mike Tomlin stepped down last month following 19 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their next head coach.

McCarthy took the 2025 season off after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys after five seasons there. Previously, he coached Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for 13 years.

Now, it looks like a 14th season is on the horizon.

NFL Network reported that the odds of Rodgers coming back to the Steelers for a 22nd NFL season are "increasing."

It's not quite known what the original odds were, but even at season's end, Rodgers, who originally sounded as if the 2025 season would be his last, didn't sound ready to leave.

"I’m not going to make any emotional decisions," Rodgers said . "I’m disappointed. It was such a fun year. Obviously, a lot of adversity, but a lot of fun."

At the time he signed with the Steelers, he said he was "pretty sure" the 2025 season would be his last, but there is no question that Rodgers has at least warmed up to the possibility of a 22nd NFL season, given McCarthy's hire.

McCarthy and Rodgers made magic happen in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl in the 2010 season. McCarthy won the NFC North six times while in Green Bay, and the duo made the playoffs eight years in a row.

This season marked the first time since 2021 that Rodgers made the playoffs — he missed them in his final year in Green Bay and then did not make it in either campaign with the New York Jets.

Rodgers threw 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions with 3,322 yards and a 65.7 completion percentage.

