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Giants running back Cam Skattebo's math skills called into question after 2,000-yard season declaration

The second-year back had 400 yards on 100 carries as a rookie but projected that to 2,000 yards on 300 carries

By Austin Perry OutKick
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Giants' Cam Skattebo discusses rehab from ankle injury Video

Giants' Cam Skattebo discusses rehab from ankle injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo discusses his rehab from a gruesome ankle injury and who he reached out to for advice on dealing with it.

NFL fans who are even tangentially aware of New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo know exactly what he brings to the table.

The soon-to-be second-year sensation burst onto the scene in 2025 and put up quite a rookie campaign before a freak ankle injury cut his season short.

He's a gritty, physical runner who plays like a Coke machine rolling downhill, and he inspires his teammates around him with his toughness.

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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo warming up on the field.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. (Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

All of those are great qualities to have in a running back, but what I didn't mention were Skattebo's math skills, and it would appear there is a good reason for that.

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According to ClutchSports, when speaking with NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Skattebo busted out the mental abacus with a math problem that would make even the nerds up at MIT scratch their heads in bewilderment.

"I had 400 yards on 100 carries," Skattebo said, confidently. "When I play 17-plus games this year, it's going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards."

Hey, look, I'm all for optimism, but I don't think the math works out too well on that one, Cam.

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo walking off the field at MetLife Stadium

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants walk off the field after their team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 9, 2025. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Math was never my strong suit, but after crunching the numbers a little bit, if he expects to average the same amount of yards over 300 carries as he did with 100 carries, then he's looking at around 1,200 yards for a full season of work.

Not a bad year for an NFL running back in today's era of heavy passing, as over 1,200 yards would have put Skattebo in the top 10 on the league's rushing yards leaderboard in 2025.

But that's nowhere near the 2,000-yard projection Skattebo tossed out there, and how he arrived at that number is a question that only he and his brain can answer.

Luckily, the Giants didn't draft Skattebo for his arithmetic prowess, and anyone surprised by this probably hasn't been paying attention.

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New York Giants' Cam Skattebo celebrating after scoring a touchdown on the football field.

New York Giants' Cam Skattebo scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 9, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Here's hoping Skattebo's ankle heals fully and that he has a great 2026 season where he rushes somewhere between 400 and 2,000 yards.

Oh, and don't ask him for any help on your algebra homework.

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

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