Giants running back Cam Skattebo's math skills called into question after 2,000-yard season declaration

NFL fans who are even tangentially aware of New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo know exactly what he brings to the table.

The soon-to-be second-year sensation burst onto the scene in 2025 and put up quite a rookie campaign before a freak ankle injury cut his season short.

He's a gritty, physical runner who plays like a Coke machine rolling downhill, and he inspires his teammates around him with his toughness.

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All of those are great qualities to have in a running back, but what I didn't mention were Skattebo's math skills, and it would appear there is a good reason for that.

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According to ClutchSports, when speaking with NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Skattebo busted out the mental abacus with a math problem that would make even the nerds up at MIT scratch their heads in bewilderment.

"I had 400 yards on 100 carries," Skattebo said, confidently. "When I play 17-plus games this year, it's going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards."

Hey, look, I'm all for optimism, but I don't think the math works out too well on that one, Cam.

Math was never my strong suit, but after crunching the numbers a little bit, if he expects to average the same amount of yards over 300 carries as he did with 100 carries, then he's looking at around 1,200 yards for a full season of work.

Not a bad year for an NFL running back in today's era of heavy passing, as over 1,200 yards would have put Skattebo in the top 10 on the league's rushing yards leaderboard in 2025.

But that's nowhere near the 2,000-yard projection Skattebo tossed out there, and how he arrived at that number is a question that only he and his brain can answer.

Luckily, the Giants didn't draft Skattebo for his arithmetic prowess, and anyone surprised by this probably hasn't been paying attention.

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Here's hoping Skattebo's ankle heals fully and that he has a great 2026 season where he rushes somewhere between 400 and 2,000 yards.

Oh, and don't ask him for any help on your algebra homework.