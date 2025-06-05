Aaron Rodgers informs Steelers he will sign with them for 2025 season: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers has made his decision for the 2025 season, as he reportedly informed the Pittsburgh Steelers he will sign with them, per multiple reports.

Rodgers told Pittsburgh that he will fly to them on Friday, where he intends to sign before the team's minicamp next week, per NFL Network.

Rodgers also plans on participating in minicamp to get accustomed to his new teammates and coaches before preparing on his own for the rest of the summer, the report added.

This is a developing story. More to come.