Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers informs Steelers he will sign with them for 2025 season: reports

Rodgers and Pittsburgh have been connected all offseason

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Is waiting for Aaron Rodgers setting the Pittsburgh Steelers back? | Speak Video

Is waiting for Aaron Rodgers setting the Pittsburgh Steelers back? | Speak

Keyshawn Johnson weighs in on whether the Pittsburgh Steelers are hurting their future by waiting on Aaron Rodgers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers has made his decision for the 2025 season, as he reportedly informed the Pittsburgh Steelers he will sign with them, per multiple reports. 

Rodgers told Pittsburgh that he will fly to them on Friday, where he intends to sign before the team's minicamp next week, per NFL Network. 

Rodgers also plans on participating in minicamp to get accustomed to his new teammates and coaches before preparing on his own for the rest of the summer, the report added.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.