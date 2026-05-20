Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer survives nasty car wreck while chasing MLB comeback

Trevor Bauer’s road back to the Big Leagues hit another massive speed bump Wednesday afternoon.

The former Cy Young winner, effectively blacklisted by Major League Baseball, found himself in the middle of a nasty wreck in Arizona.

Bauer, 35, was involved in a blindsiding collision while driving his black McLaren down a Phoenix-area street.

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TMZ reported that Bauer was traveling the posted 45 mph speed limit and was not at fault for the crash. Emergency responders reportedly confirmed that no one involved required hospitalization.

Bauer walked away completely unscathed.

Ironically, this is not the first time Bauer has seen a McLaren bite the dust.

Back in 2019, a rogue semi-truck tire flew off a highway, bounced into a dealership lot, and crushed his parked 2016 McLaren 650S.

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Once atop the baseball world after winning a Cy Young Award and signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bauer’s career was thrown into chaos in 2021 after sexual assault allegations from accuser Lindsey Hill sparked a media firestorm.

Though criminal charges were never filed and Bauer has consistently maintained his innocence, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred handed him an unprecedented 324-game suspension, which was later reduced to 194 games by an arbitrator.

Toxic to all 30 front offices despite never being charged criminally, Bauer has spent the last few years pitching far from the MLB spotlight. He is currently playing for the Atlantic League’s Long Island Ducks, where he owns a 4-1 record with a 2.43 ERA.

Ironically, Bauer was only in Arizona to rehab back spasms.

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Bauer has spent months publicly campaigning for another MLB opportunity, even offering to play for the league minimum salary. He survived the controversy that derailed his career, and after walking away from Wednesday’s wreck unharmed, he’s still chasing a major league comeback.

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