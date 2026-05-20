Bryson DeChambeau thinks the original moon landing video is fake: 'I don't know about the footage'

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the world's best golfers, has a widely beloved and popular YouTube channel, and has been one of the most committed adopters of science and technology in the sport.

But an astronomer, he is not.

DeChambeau joined "The Katie Miller podcast" show this week, covering a wide variety of topics. He spoke about his aspirations of reaching the Golf Hall of Fame, dating, the mental side of golf, and his experiences playing with President Donald Trump.

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Oh, and his thoughts on whether we've been to the moon and conspiracy theories. That's where things went a bit, well, off the rails for DeChambeau.

While he didn't quite fully commit to saying we haven't been entirely, saying he trusts Elon Musk's word when it comes to the original Apollo mission in 1969, he did say he doesn't believe the famous footage of Neil Armstrong and other astronauts walking on the lunar surface is real.

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"Look, Elon says we’ve definitely gone [to the moon]," he said. "So I tend to go that route, because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that."

"I don't think the footage is real," he continued. "But I think we did go to the moon. I don't know about the footage. It's quite wild."

We did, in fact, go to the moon, and despite conspiracy theories to the contrary, the footage of the moon landing is also real. Maybe what DeChambeau is trying to say is that he believes we got to the moon eventually, even if it wasn't in 1969. But that's equally wrong.

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Bryson's become one of the most fascinating and interesting personalities in golf, and he's clearly a very smart guy who's taken his career to the next level by using data and information to maximize his abilities. But even he apparently can't escape the pull of moon landing conspiracies. Who knows, if Elon gets his way, maybe he'll be able to take a trip there himself one day soon.