Rashee Rice's jail stint could derail knee surgery rehab and cost him millions in contract money

If you thought the worst part about Rashee Rice's poor conduct was testing positive for marijuana, which broke a condition of his probation and resulted in him being sent to jail, then you'd be wrong.

Yes, spending 30 days in jail is obviously not a good experience.

But Rice's timing is atrocious.

And self-defeating on multiple levels.

RASHEE RICE JAILED FOR 30 DAYS AND IT COULD GET WORSE

That's because Rice is spending the next few weeks in the Dallas County jail until his scheduled release on June 16 at a time he needs to be rehabilitating from knee surgery that he had last week, Fox News and OutKick have confirmed.

The surgery was a cleanup procedure on his right knee to remove loose bodies that were causing the Kansas City Chiefs receiver inflammation and discomfort. The rehabilitation from the surgery was expected to keep Rice out of the team's offseason program including OTAs and mandatory minicamp for the next two months.

PATRICK MAHOMES SAYS HE HAS TO BE HELD BACK FROM PUSHING SO HARD IN INJURY REHAB, SHARES HOPES FOR WEEK 1

Rice was nonetheless expected to be ready for the start of training camp in July.

But that was assuming he could stick to the prescribed rehabilitation program that is typical for world-class athletes needing to regain total function of a knee following surgery. That means diligent, intense work with trainers and on equipment not found at most people's homes or gyms.

And certainly not in the Dallas County jail.

Rice is in jail the first month of his rehabilitation program and that could adversely affect his timeline for a complete recovery from what was an otherwise routine procedure. One medical source said if it was known Rice would miss the first month of rehabilitation, doctors would have advised he wait on the surgery until after his jail time.

All of this is happening to Rice because he got caught violating conditions of his probation. Rice knew he must submit to random urine samples "to determine the use of illicit drugs or alcohol."

He knew he was not allowed to "possess, consume, or purchase any alcoholic beverages, or illegal controlled substances during the term of supervision."

And yet, he tested positive for THC (marijuana).

Rice's probation stems, of course, from his 2024 automobile wreck in which he was speeding and left multiple people injured, and his 2025 conviction on two third-degree felony charges — causing a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

The receiver was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in that fateful multi-car crash and the sentence he is serving now is the 30 days from the original sentencing.

The timing of this probation violation and how it may affect Rice's recovery from surgery is also going to affect his wallet.

The receiver has faced multiple setbacks during his time with the Chiefs. He's had to serve a six-game NFL suspension based on his conviction and missed most of the 2024 season with a knee injury.

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All that no doubt caused the Chiefs to discuss whether or not to give Rice a contract extension this offseason as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. The possibility of that extension is on hold, at least for now, per a league source.

That means in a league that is paying top 10 wide receivers anywhere from $30 to $42 million per season on average, Rice has hurt himself.

He's cost himself some trust within the Chiefs organization, he's possibly cost himself the ability to be ready for the start of training camp, and he's likely cost himself millions of dollars.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO