Cleveland sports radio host has rough morning trying to process Cavaliers' Game 1 choke job

The NBA Conference Finals have been absolutely must-watch, appointment television so far.

First, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs gifted basketball fans a double-overtime thriller on Monday night, complete with Victor Wembanyama's killer 41-point "revenge" against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for taking home the MVP.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks followed that with a heart-stopping overtime game of their own, as the Knicks climbed out of a 22-point hole to down the Cavs at Madison Square Garden.

All of Cleveland is in mourning right now over the blown opportunity from Tuesday night, but some are taking it harder than others.

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Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was particularly vocal about the loss, saying he and his teammates "f---king blew it," but one resident of Cuyahoga County may have Mitchell beat when it comes to his level of despair.

Enter Ken Carmen, a host for 92.3 The Fan, a Cleveland sports talk radio channel.

Carmen was on the air early Wednesday morning for his show and was absolutely going through it as he and his cohost were forced to relive the nightmare that was the Cavs' Tuesday night collapse less than 12 hours earlier.

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With those wounds still fresh and gaping, Carmen started off hot, calling this "one of the greatest choke jobs in NBA history," while his partner could barely get a word in edgewise.

"TIMOTHEE CHALAMET IS RUNNING UP AND DOWN THE SIDELINES HI-FIVING TRACY MORGAN," Carmen yelled, as cohost Anthony Lima could only watch in amazement as he cleared out to let his teammate play iso ball for a moment or two.

Carmen was still running hot several minutes later. So hot, in fact, that the hoodie he started the show with was nowhere to be found.

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And this time, Carmen turned his sights towards Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, scolding him for his timeout decisions.

My favorite part of that clip is Carmen wondering whether Atkinson willed a close game into existence so that he would have more timeouts during crunch time.

It's honestly not the worst theory I've ever heard, and Lima seems to at least entertain it.

Finally, Carmen expresses his frustration towards Atkinson once again, but this time for his jovial demeanor at the start of his postgame news conference.

I can't say I even blame Carmen for his attitude on air.

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I've been borderline depressed for days after seeing the Florida Panthers lose a pivotal playoff game, so I couldn't imagine going on air and talking about it the next morning.

I'm sure the fans in Cleveland are appreciative of Carmen keeping it real, too. He's an extension of them, and the fact that he's feeling the same way and venting his frustrations is probably comforting to them.

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Local sports talk radio after a big loss always delivers some phenomenal moments, and Carmen and 92.3 The Fan sure did deliver on Wednesday.

Good luck to your Cavs the rest of the way, Cleveland. Though I will admit that I selfishly want to hear a few more of these rants along the way.