FSU football X account gets community noted for claiming 'record GPA' in social media post

In the past few years, there hasn't been a lot to celebrate about when it comes to the Florida State Seminoles football program.

Their record on the field over the last two seasons has been a dismal 7-17, with only three of those wins coming against conference foes.

Head coach Mike Norvell is essentially persona non grata in Tallahassee, and despite this, he's just too damn expensive to fire at the moment, meaning the Seminoles are stuck in some kind of football purgatory.

That's how bad things are on the field, but how about off of it?

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Well, the Seminoles' football team just boasted a team-record GPA of 3.261 for the spring semester, and while good grades won't win any football games for them, it's good to know things are trending in the right direction in the classroom.

Wait just a second! What does that community note say at the bottom of the post?

It looks like Florida State's official X account is cooking the books, because if what that community note says is true, the record for team GPA was actually set in the spring of last year.

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A quick Google search confirms that, yes, last spring's team GPA edges out this year's by just a hair.

Regardless, it's still nice to see the team doing consistently well in the classroom.

And hey, two years in a row with a team GPA above a 3.2 is pretty impressive.

MICHIGAN STATE'S SPRING GAME SHENANIGANS ARE A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY

Except, as I mentioned above, GPAs don't win football games, and many of the fans in the comments section were all too eager to remind their beloved Seminoles that grades are nice, but wins are nicer.

I want to wag my finger at these Florida State fans and pretend to hold the moral high ground, but they are absolutely right.

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Losing sucks, and being shown your team's progress in the classroom while the product on the field becomes increasingly putrid is definitely a slap in the face.

And most of these guys are getting paid to play football anyway, so the argument that "these are just college kids trying their best" falls on deaf ears when the backups are making more money than most of the fans watching them.

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Hang in there, Seminoles fans.

It will get better someday. Probably not anytime soon, but definitely someday.