Perez Hilton joins 'Tomi Lahren Is Fearless' and declares cancel culture is now a sport

In a striking crossover of media personalities, Perez Hilton joined the latest episode of OutKick's "Tomi Lahren is Fearless" to discuss the cutthroat reality of modern cancel culture.

The two found common ground in criticizing digital mobs they say are more interested in destruction than accountability.

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Lahren opened the discussion by contrasting today’s climate with the past, noting that traditional PR cleanup has been replaced by a mass horde looking to end lives over minor mistakes.

"The cancel culture of today and especially of a few years ago is like cutthroat," Lahren said. "There are people that we still don't have in entertainment life because they made a small slip up and there was like this mass horde of people online that are like, cancel them, end their life, make sure they're bankrupt."

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Lahren emphasized that her stance applies even to her critics. "I personally don't like it," she noted. "Even the people I don't like, I don't believe in cancel culture, unless you're violent. It’s a much different environment now."

Hilton, who became a household name for his own brand of celebrity call-outs in the mid-2000s, agreed that the landscape has fundamentally shifted.

"I don't believe in cancel culture either," Hilton said. "Nick Cannon says, counsel culture, not cancel culture. I love looking at it that way. But that's if we're assuming that people are being genuine."

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Hilton argued that most canceling today isn't about social justice but is instead a form of entertainment for the masses.

"What I've noticed over the last five to 10 years is that canceling somebody has really become a form of entertainment and a sport," Hilton explained. "People are not trying to hold others accountable for the right reasons. They're just doing it to get their rocks off."

Hilton noted that while mid-level figures can be wiped out by a single controversy, the industry’s elite often remain untouched.

"There's also a rule that I have, which is, yes, sadly, cancel culture still exists," Hilton asserted. "But if you're an A-lister, you're cancel proof."

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