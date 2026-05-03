Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NBA Playoffs

76ers' Joel Embiid faces 'flopping' accusations after Philly's Game 7 win over Celtics

Embiid scored 34 points while Tyrese Maxey added 30 as Philadelphia advances to face the Knicks

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Celtics watched as their 3-1 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers slipped away this week as they lost Game 7 and were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night.

The 76ers won Game 7, 109-100, behind Joel Embiid’s 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Embiid made nine of his 11 free-throw attempts, but drew flopping accusations from Celtics star Jaylen Brown after the game.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Joel Embiid celebrating on basketball court after victory

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid celebrates after his team defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the first-round NBA playoffs in Boston on May 2, 2026. (Jim Davis/AP)

"Embiid put a lot of pressure on us, like on all our bigs and our guards," he said, via Mass Live. "We didn’t really have an answer for him. We tried a bunch of different things and he just, he’s a big body, and also he was flopping around, he got some extra calls and stuff like that, and they rewarded him for that. That’s the league that we’re in. So, that’s all I got to say."

Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and VJ Edgecombe added 23 in the win.

One of the key difference-makers in Game 7 were Philadelphia’s 3-point shooting. The 76ers were 39% from long range while Boston shot 27%. The Celtics were 13-of-49.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown dribbling basketball during final minutes of Game 7 in Boston

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays during the final minutes of Game 7 in a first-round NBA playoff series in Boston on May 2, 2026. (Jim Davis/AP)

Brown said after the game that he didn’t feel as though Philadelphia was a "traditional" No. 7 seed. He gave credit to Maxey, Embiid and Paul George’s effectiveness.

"Like we just didn’t really have an answer for Embiid in the games that he played. He just was a problem for us," Brown added. "Obviously, we didn’t know if he was going to be able to play because of his appendicitis, or whatever you call it, but I think that made the difference. But give credit to (76ers head coach) Nick Nurse. Give credit to Philadelphia. They got better."

Boston also lost Jayson Tatum to an injury in the middle of Game 6 and he exited Game 7, while trying to play through an injury.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Baylor Scheierman defending Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during basketball game

Boston Celtics' Jayson Baylor Scheierman defends Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of Game 7 in a first-round NBA playoff series in Boston on May 2, 2026. (Jim Davis/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia will play the New York Knicks in the next round.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue