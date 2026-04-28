Morgan Wallen donates $1.2M to his old high school for a state-of-the-art athletic field upgrade

It's always cool when a celebrity is willing and able to give back to their alma mater, and man, oh man, did country music star Morgan Wallen give his old high school a heck of a gift.

Wallen is, of course, one of the biggest names in not just country music, but music full-stop, and when that's the case, you've usually amassed quite the bank account.

Unless, of course, you go all MC Hammer and spend most of it.

Wallen — through his Morgan Wallen Foundation — has given quite the gift to Gibbs High School in Knox County, Tennessee.

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Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs — yes, a.k.a. Kane from his wrestling days — tweeted his thanks to Wallen by sharing a resolution from a recent meeting where Wallen's donation got the thumbs up.

"A resolution of the Commission of Knox County, Tennessee, approving a grant agreement with Morgan Wallen Foundation for receipt of grant funding in the amount of $1,200,000.00 for Gibbs High School to upgrade the current Gibbs High School baseball field into a versatile, state-of-the-art multi-use athletic field; and in conjunction with the multi-use field project, approving of Gibbs High School constructing a softball hitting and pitching facility on the school's campus," it reads.

This isn't the first time that Wallen — who played baseball at the school — gave back.

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According to the Morgan Wallen Foundation website, he gave the school's band, chorus and baseball team a $35,000 donation after a surprise performance in 2023.

Man, how cool is that? I'd love to do something like that for my high school someday.

Maybe not quite as extravagant. Maybe I'd donate some new calculators as an homage to my struggles with math that led me to a career in writing.

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Not those fancy graphing calculators, though. Maybe just like ones from Dollar Tree.

And not one for each student. They can share them.

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So, the real gift is that I'd be teaching students how to share.

Which, really, if you think about it, is priceless.