The War on Fraud is here, and Vice President Vance is leading it from the front

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It seems like every day we hear about a new billion-dollar scam. Or another network of fraudsters bilking unfathomable sums from government programs in states like Minnesota, California and Ohio. But outraged American taxpayers want more than rhetoric and white papers from Washington. They want action. Which is why the new mission led by Vice President JD Vance is so important.

And in the state of Maine last week, our Vice President announced a sweeping effort that could mark the beginning of a new era in American government.

In Bangor, he spoke to a packed house of purple state voters. Maine hasn’t chosen a Republican for President in 30 years. And nobody would ever confuse the place as a hotbed of extremes on either end of the political spectrum. But the entire crowd of New Englanders responded enthusiastically to Vance’s message. Why? Because Maine taxpayers have been defrauded by criminals.

JD VANCE ANNOUNCES MULTI-STATE FRAUD TASK FORCE IN WAKE OF MINNESOTA SCANDAL

In December of last year, a Somali-founded behavioral health company was found to have overcharged Maine’s Medicare provider by $1.5 million. A month later, the Health and Human Services Inspector General found that Maine had made over $45 million in improper Medicaid payments for autism services, in schemes similar to those uncovered in Minneapolis. In March, a woman was discovered pocketing $15 million from the state’s Medicaid program by billing for translation services she never provided. All of this was uncovered over the past 6 months, in one of the least populous states in the country. According to Vance, this makes Maine a "bronze medalist" in fraud, behind only California and Minnesota.

Fraud isn’t an abstract policy issue or far-off war that exists only as a concept to the average American family. It’s a kitchen table issue that affects every law-abiding citizen. Try telling a hardworking father of four or a single mom working two jobs that sending a million tax dollars into the hands of fraudsters is insignificant. But that’s exactly what the Biden Administration did. The people of Maine are outraged. Any normal American would be outraged, and Vance has taken the fight against fraud nationwide.

Vance and his anti-fraud task force mobilized the entire federal government to uncover the scams and stop them. The Small Business Administration identified $22.2 billion in pandemic-era fraud, the Justice Department’s newly created anti-fraud division made arrests related to a $340 million scheme in its first week and indicted 15 others in Minnesota. The USDA is stopping fraudsters from receiving taxpayer-provided benefits. And Vance’s team is compelling states to fight fraud in their own Medicaid programs by promising to cut federal funds for those who don’t comply with basic good government statutes already on the books.

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The Biden administration turned a blind eye to countless cases of fraud they deemed insignificant. Not so for the new White House. The Vice President made a commitment to the voters who entrusted President Trump with his job: no amount of fraud is too big or too small, and if you steal from American taxpayers, there will be consequences.

The War on Fraud is a cause the entire nation can rally behind. It’s sparked an organic zeal that America hasn’t seen since Donald Trump descended the golden escalator in 2015 and made his promise to Make America Great Again. Americans who have grown fatigued from being constantly ripped off by fraudsters are finally seeing results, thanks to the Trump administration’s renewed commitment and Vance’s unwavering determination to fight for the forgotten people of America.

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The days of writing blank checks to every scammer in the country are over. Moderate voters are hungry for results. Vance’s leadership on the task force is reinvigorating the voting base and inspiring independent fraud investigations across the country. If Vance continues to fulfill his promise, it will set a precedent in our nation for decades to come.

Now is the time to seize the moment, stop the fraudsters and fight for American taxpayers.