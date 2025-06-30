Trump chose country over comfort — just like the Founding Fathers once did

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For years now, the far-Left has been escalating its attacks against our Founding Fathers, the 4th of July, and the American flag. They have literally called for the canceling of all three.

But…as long as we continue to celebrate our most significant and cherished holiday, the far-Left is more than happy to exploit it. That said, they have scheduled their second "No Kings" protest for the 4th of July. These – mostly paid – anti-ICE anarchists have three goals: to smear President Donald Trump and his policies; to desecrate our Independence Day; and to get as much free publicity from their allies in the mainstream media as possible.

Ironically if these protesters knew American history, thought for themselves, or actually cared about the welfare of their fellow Americans, they would quickly realize that Trump is about as far removed from a "king" as possible and, in fact, has a great deal in common with our Founding Fathers. I strongly believe our Founding Fathers would have embraced Trump as one of their own. Why? Because for most certainly the last ten years of his life, he has exhibited the same beliefs as them; the same courage as them; the same vision as them; and literally put his life on the line, like them.

I know a bit about this subject because three years ago this 4th of July, I authored a book titled: "The 56 – Liberty Lessons from those who risked all to sign The Declaration of Independence." The only reason I wrote the book was to showcase those men in the heroic light they deserve while outlining a plan on how to protect them, the 4th of July, and the American flag from cancellation.

The anarchist protest on the 4th is titled: "No Kings 2.0 – Independence Without Tyranny." The flyer then goes on to say: "This 4th of July we’re reclaiming America’s promise. Freedom for all. Justice for all. NO KINGS."

Next, we come to the section where the organizers demonstrate that they are either paid propagandists with no principles; so far deep in the power-hungry socialist silo that they can no longer see reason or light; or just truly want to strip their fellow Americans of their rights and freedoms.

The rest of the flyer reads: "What started as a local protest is now a national movement. This isn’t about Left vs. Right – this is about the people vs. power unchecked. No more leaders above the law. No more silence when rights are stripped away. No more fear, manipulation, or false patriotism." Wow. Really?

The only thing that I can think of which would excuse this purposeful twisting of reality is that the organizers and anarchists have somehow confused Joe Biden with Trump. "No more leaders above the law." Do they remember the United States under the draconian COVID edicts enacted by Biden and the power-hungry bureaucrats from just four short years ago? Jobs and livelihoods destroyed; schools closed; children uneducated and punished; forced masking; forced vaccinations; police, military, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and others fired for exercising their American right not to have a vaccination.

If that wasn’t the poster child for "No more silence when rights are stripped away", then I don’t know what is. And yet, those on the Left organizing this latest "No Kings" protest were not only "silent" but many of them enabled that tyrannical destruction of jobs, education, and liberty. Talk about "manipulation." Talk about "fear." Potentially millions of Americans have not fully recovered from that rhetorical and real reign of terror.

But of course, this protest has nothing to do with liberty, rights, or the welfare of the American people. It is almost entirely about smearing President Trump. But as they protest the president this 4th of July, I would like to educate them about the ironic facts their hate is shielding.

Back in 1776, the vast majority of the wealthy either chose to side with the British Crown or remain silent. They did not want to risk their money nor their privilege.

A number of the 56 men who signed their own death warrants by signing the Declaration of Independence were quite wealthy. They would have been considered billionaires today. So, what separated them from the wealthy of their time hiding in the shadows? Courage and a hatred of tyranny.

When the Colonies reached that tipping point between freedom and tyranny, these men asked themselves the two most important questions of their lives: "If not me, who? If not now, when?"

To be sure, tens of millions of Americans believe that in 2015, then-New York City businessman Trump asked himself those same two questions. He needed none of this. Trump had created an iconic global business empire and could have spent the rest of his life in peaceful luxury. And yet, like our Founding Fathers – he chose his nation instead. And because he did, he came within a few millimeters of losing his life last July.

No. If the organizers and anarchists want to protest against "Kings" and unchecked abusive power, they might want to look into who is funding them or the past behavior of those they choose to give a free pass.

Trump is the personification of our Founding Fathers and deserves to be recognized as such.