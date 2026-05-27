LEE CARTER: I study polling. Democrats are gambling on anti-Trump votes, not ideas

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Everyone sees President Donald Trump’s weak polling numbers.

But almost nobody is asking the more important political question:

Who are the Democrats becoming?

Right now, Democrats are benefiting from economic frustration, inflation fatigue and the natural gravity that pulls against the party in power during midterms.

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But a party winning because voters are hurting is not the same thing as a party voters truly believe in.

And that distinction may matter more than any poll.

The latest New York Times/Siena polling showed Democrats with a sizable advantage on the generic congressional ballot. On the surface, that sounds like momentum.

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But underneath those numbers sits a much more fragile reality: Americans still do not seem entirely sure what today’s Democratic Party actually is.

Is it the party of working-class voters?

Or elite cultural judgment?

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Is it the party of economic populism?

Or socialism?

Right now, Democrats are benefiting from economic frustration, inflation fatigue and the natural gravity that pulls against the party in power during midterms.

Is it the party of institutional stability?

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Or permanent activist revolution?

Is it the party of normalcy?

Or the party constantly trying to redefine what "normal" even means?

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The faces of the modern Democratic Party are so ideologically and culturally varied that voters increasingly struggle to locate its emotional center.

And voters need a center.

Especially during periods of instability.

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Republicans have their own vulnerabilities right now. Trump’s numbers on inflation and the economy are weak. Voters are exhausted by high prices and years of national tension.

But Republicans possess something Democrats currently do not: clarity.

Love him or hate him, voters know what Trump represents. The Republican coalition has largely aligned itself behind one emotional story about the country: strength, nationalism, disruption and rejection of elite institutional culture.

Democrats, meanwhile, often appear to be running five competing emotional campaigns at the same time.

And that works ... until conditions change.

Because what happens if gas prices fall?

What happens if inflation cools?

What happens if Republicans can point to economic stabilization?

What happens if a conflict like Iran ends not in catastrophe, but in perceived American strength?

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But a party winning because voters are hurting is not the same thing as a party voters truly believe in.

A coalition powered primarily by public pain is far more fragile than a coalition powered by identity and belief.

That is the risk Democrats may be misreading in this moment.

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Anti-Trump energy remains real. But opposition alone rarely sustains political movements forever. Eventually voters want to know, not simply, what a party hates; but what future it intends to build.

And increasingly, many Americans still seem uncertain about the answer.