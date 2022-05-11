Youngkin, Hogan send letter to Garland urging him to prosecute demonstrators outside Supreme justices' homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin revealed on "Your World" Wednesday that he and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to prosecute those demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices over an anticipated ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by Fox News, Youngkin and Hogan called on Garland to "provide appropriate resources to safeguard the justices and enforce the law as it is written." Both Republican governors offered their respective states' assistance to secure the justices' homes, but said they need Garland and the Department of Justice to "to take the lead."

"There is simply too much at stake," the last line of the two-page letter reads.

During an appearance on Fox News, Youngkin pointed to federal U.S. code 1507 , which states that any individual who "pickets or parades" with the "intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer" near a U.S. court or "near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer" will be fined, or "imprisoned not more than one year, or both."

"The statute is incredibly clear," Youngin told host Neil Cavuto. "It basically says if you are parading or picketing in order to try to influence a judge, it’s punishable with up to a year in prison. That sounds illegal to me. Of course, this leak was done in order to influence and intimidate our justices. And that’s exactly what these parades and picket lines are trying to do."

Over the weekend, protesters picketed outside the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts. Large crowds protested outside of Justice Samuel Alito's Virginia home on Monday.

Youngkin denounced the demonstrations as "fundamentally wrong," outlining his state's "two-pronged approach" to secure the safety of the justices and their families.

"The state police are at the ready to support local resources and federal resources. We have substantial resources ready to go. Local police, I have asked them to create a perimeter around each of the justices' homes with support from state police as needed," Youngkin said.

"And then, we asked Attorney General Garland to enforce the law, and to make sure that these demonstrators are not allowed to try to intimidate justices like they're trying to do," he continued.

The newly -elected leader came under fire earlier in the week for not taking fervent enough action against the demonstrators after he said that he was "monitoring" the situation at the homes of justices who reside in his state, but stopped short of outlining anything actionable to protect their neighborhoods. Youngkin appeared to embrace a far more aggressive response on Wednesday, telling Cavuto that his state has dedicated "substantial resources…to support all cases to make sure there’s no violence and to support the Fairfax County Police when they ask us to come in."

"This is wrong," Youngkin said. "We have justices that have children, they have neighbors and families. This is wrong based on federal statute, and it should be stopped."

"This is a moment where local resources, state resources, and federal resources should be working in collaboration in order to keep our justices and their families safe."